JENNERSTOWN – NASCAR Gander Truck Series winner Cale Gale made the trip from North Carolina to compete for the first time at Jennerstown Speedway Complex on Saturday, and earned a victory in the Late Model division of racing.
Three former Jennerstown Champions also celebrated in Victory Lane: Aaron Van Fleet (Street Stocks), Dale Kimberly (Chargers) and Evan Nibert (Fast ‘n Furious 4s). The Modified division raced for a significantly increased payout in an extra-distance special event (30 laps). R.J. Dallape won the event, after a thrilling battle.
Gale, born in Alabama, has been residing in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, since being hired to drive for the famous Kevin Harvick Racing team years ago. Gale, a winner of multiple ARCA Super Car Series events, began his career in Late Model racing, following is his father’s footsteps. Gale climbed into the Mark Smith Racing machine for the first time to battle the local stars.
Smith was the 2006 Jennerstown Speedway champion as a driver, but now focuses on his racing suspension business, reducing his career as a wheelman. Defending champion Teddy Gibala started from the pole position, but Gale snagged the lead in Turn 1 and led his first lap of feature racing at Jennerstown. In the middle stages of the race, the top four remained separated from one another in the order of Gale, Barry Awtey, Gibala and Albert Francis.
At times, Awtey seemed to be gaining slightly on leader Gale. But, the all-time leading Jennerstown winner would eventually settle for second place, losing ground to Gale in the final stage of the event. No caution flag incidents occurred during the race.
“The car just got better and better every lap, so I can’t thank Mark enough for the amazing setup he gave this car,” Gale said.
In Modifieds, Dallape pulled ahead of rookie John Fama when the race was launched. Dallape maintained his lead by sheer speed and talent. Defending champ Anthony Aiello passed veteran Tom Golik on Lap 16 for second place and quickly reeled in Dallape. Aiello and Dallape thrilled the fans with a tense fight for the top spot in the closing laps. Once making light contact, Aiello was nearly door-to-door with Dallape in the final laps. But second-generation racer Dallape held the lead and crossed the finish line exactly one car length ahead of Aiello to prevail.
In Street Stocks, VanFleet outran all competitors for the entire distance of the race. Casey Fleegle claimed second place in an event that was contested without a caution flag.
Kimberly grabbed the top spot on Lap 7 in Chargers. Both Kyle Burkholder and Kimberly were displaying heavy tire smoke, and sliding their machines through the turns every lap. Kimberly earned his second straight victory by a few car lengths when the race came to a close.
Nibert had a memorable night, after he made his first start in the Modifieds. Nibert took the lead on Lap 7 to score an emotional first win of the year. He dedicated his Fast 4s victory to his niece who is recovering from health issues.
Racing returns this coming Saturday.
