JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Anthony Galante's goal 2:05 into overtime capped a late comeback as the Johnstown Tomahawks defeated the Philadelphia Rebels 6-5 on Saturday night inside 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Two straight Philadelphia goals put the Rebels in front 5-4 with 5:50 left in the third period. Johnstown's Johnny Ulicny scored off a feed from Galante with 2:48 remaining to tie the game with 2,777 fans in attendance.
Combined with Maryland's 4-1 victory over fourth-place Northeast, Johnstown pulled within nine points behind the Generals for the fourth and final spot in the Robertson Cup Playoffs. The Tomahawks, who are 6-1-1 against the Rebels this season, have eight regular-season games left while Northeast have five remaining.
Philadelphia went ahead 2-1 in the first period on goals from Luke deVries and Connor Sedlak. Johnstown's Will Lawrence found the back of the net on the power play with assists to Ryan Vellucci and Gabriel Lunn.
Johnstown and Philadelphia traded goals with 14 seconds in the second period, but the Tomahawks' Drake Albers provided two markers to give Johnstown a 4-3 lead. Nick Ahern contributed an assist on Albers' first goal, while Will Moore and Bryce Laager netted helpers on the second.
Kristians Samitis and David Deputy buried goals as Philadelphia took a 5-4 lead in the third period.
The teams combined for 47 penalty minutes, 33 of which were charged to Johnstown. Philadelphia outshot Johnstown 38-35. Both teams were 1-for-5 on the power play.
Philadelphia's Jakub Krbecek made 28 saves, while Johnstown's Alec Rajalin-Scharp compiled 33 stops.
The teams finish the three-game series at 3 p.m. Sunday. On Friday, Johnstown prevailed 2-1.
