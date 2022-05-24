PORTAGE, Pa. – Every team has an ace on the mound, and Portage’s Tyler Alexander has embraced that role for the Mustangs this season.
The Mustangs’ senior captain, fresh off a six-inning outing five days ago, tossed a complete game as No. 1 seed Portage, pairing with its bolstering offense, defeated No. 5 seed Bishop Guilfoyle 9-1 in the District 6 Class 2A semifinals on Tuesday as Haschak Memorial Field.
“I thought we did extremely well in the batter's box, and Tyler is just a fierce, competitive pitcher,” Portage coach Larry McCabe said. “He just barrels down, and when he’s on, he’s tough to beat. It was one of those games where it was predetermined that our kids weren’t going to let anything stop us from getting to the championship.”
Portage, while clinching a berth in the PIAA tournament, advances to Saturday’s championship game at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona, where the Mustangs will face third-seeded Mount Union, a 7-1 winner over Marion Center.
This will be Portage’s first appearance in the title tilt since 2016, as the Mustangs (20-0) will be looking for their first district crown since 1986.
Mount Union is currently tied with State College for the most District 6 baseball titles with 18. The Trojans’ most recent victory came in Class 3A in 2019, the Trojans’ lone win at that level.
“It’s a great feeling and a great opportunity for us to be here,” Alexander said. “We’ve wanted this since we lost in last year’s semifinals. We’ve worked hard since January to get here and to come back from that game. Step 1 was to win a WestPAC title, Step 2 was to compete for the district title and now Step 3 is to win one.”
McCabe voiced similar thoughts to Alexander, referring to the Mustangs’ 11-7 heartbreaking loss to Southern Huntingdon in 2021’s district semifinals. Portage led 7-1 going into the seventh inning before falling in extras.
“It’s something in the past that probably never sits well when you think about it,” McCabe said. “When you think about what happened, it can wear on you. I saw no inclination of that happening today, just by the way Tyler finished the game.”
Alexander, who threw in the contest against Southern Huntingdon fresh off of Tommy John surgery, has returned well from the injury, now improving his overall record on the year to 8-0 while boasting a sub-1.00 ERA.
The Delgado Community College (Louisiana) commit threw all seven innings, allowing one run on three hits, all singles, while walking three and striking out nine on 87 pitches.
“I had to go out there and hit my spots, that was the key,” Alexander said. “They’re a great hitting team, and they put the bat on the ball, but our defense was spot on. I also tried to get my breaking ball working, too, which helped.”
Alexander used an effective fastball that helped retire nine of the 10 batters he faced over the final three innings.
The Marauders’ lone run came in the fourth, where Bishop Guilfoyle had runners on first and third with one out. While Alexander picked off the runner at first base, the Marauders’ tally came in from third during the rundown.
“We knew coming in their pitcher was very good, and he showed that today,” Bishop Guilfoyle coach Tommy Williams said. “Our only run came on that rundown play. He’s probably one of the best pitchers we’ve seen all season.
“We also just can’t make those errors against a team like this. We had trouble keeping the ball in front of us, and it snowballed from there. It was only one or two bad innings.”
Bishop Guilfoyle (11-8) committed five errors between the second and third innings that brought in five of Portage’s nine runs. Marauders starting pitcher Austin Beauchamp took the loss after allowing seven runs (two earned) on six hits over three innings.
Though Bishop Guilfoyle’s miscues hindered the outcome, Portage used many solid hits to get runners into scoring position.
Andrew Miko one-hopped the left-field fence for a double for one of his three hits, while recording two RBIs. Jace Irvin tallied two singles. Isaac Jubina doubled off the right-field fence.
“We hit the ball very well, and even a lot of our outs were hit well,” McCabe said. “We have to continue to put the ball in play and continue to get hits. We have to play consistently if we want to keep going, in all facets, on offense and defense. We have a great group of athletes that are determined to get the job done.”
