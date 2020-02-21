ARMAGH – Paul Hall’s game plan in the third quarter was simple: Give the ball to Maizee Fry and see what she could do.
The ploy worked as well as any coach could have wanted. The junior scored six of her game-best 16 points in the third period, and the Lions limited Central Cambria to 11 second-half points as they eked out a 41-36 victory in a District 6 Class AAA girls’ quarterfinal game at United High School gymnasium on Friday night.
United will take on Tyrone in a semifinal game on Tuesday. The semifinal winners play for the district championship on Feb. 28 at Mount Aloysius College.
That’s not too shabby for a team that struggled to achieve victories not so long ago.
“Three years ago today, we were 2-and-something,” Fry said. “We worked hard to get here. I’m glad of where we’ve come, and hard work pays off. But we’re not done.”
“I never, ever, thought we would be where we are this year,” Hall said. “It’s all on the girls. We as coaches just prepare them. They have to put the ball in the hoop.”
“It’s just crazy. It’s hard to realize that three years ago today we weren’t winning games,” said junior Brook Murlin, who threw in a runner with 1:41 left to give United the lead for good at 36-34.
“And the things that we had to do to get here, I’m so proud of my team.
“And I honestly wouldn’t be here without them.”
Fry made no secret that she was the go-to girl in the third quarter.
“Mostly likely,” she said.
“Once we would reverse it a couple of times I would have a good position inside, and we finally kicked it in and we got some kickouts. And we flowed really well.”
“(In) the first half we missed a couple of times with her,” Hall said. “We weren’t looking at the right time. But Maizee kept working and working, and we finally started getting the ball into her. And she took over. She did a heck of a job in that third quarter.”
“I thought Fry did a really nice job on the inside. She finished well,” Central Cambria coach Brittany Sedlock said.
Fry, who also ripped down a game-best 14 rebounds, scored three of United’s four third-quarter baskets as the Lions cut the difference to 29-25 entering the final eight minutes.
“I told them they have to start attacking that zone through the seams,” Hall said. “And it seemed like it started to work.”
Fry drew so much attention from the Central Cambria defense that United began to take advantage from the outside.
“That definitely opened up the outside. Once we feed it in the defense had time to collapse,” Murlin said.
Central Cambria took a 15-5 lead into the second quarter and maintained a 25-17 lead into the intermission.
“We started out very bad, which was OK because in the second half we finally got our composure,” Fry said. “At halftime we switched our defense to a 1-2-2 instead of a matchup (zone), where we followed people.
“Once our defense got set up it just flowed over into the offense.”
Cassidy Bezek led the Red Devils with 13 points, followed by Liz Bopp (12). Kiersten Szpala and Maggie Kudlawiec snagged seven rebounds apiece.
United outscored the Red Devils, 24-11, in the second half.
United converted five of nine free throws over the last 53 seconds to seal the victory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.