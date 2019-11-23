It was a long trip to Johnstown for Tatiana Myskina and Michal Myskin, but it produced a night they will never forget.
Max Kouznetsov scored two goals in front of his grandparents, who flew in from Russia for the game, and Malik Alishlalov scored the game-winner as the Johnstown Tomahawks rallied for an improbable 5-4 victory in overtime on Friday night before 1,476 fans at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Kouznetsov, who started the season with Cedar Rapids of the USHL, gave his grandparents quite a performance after their nine-hour flight from Moscow on Friday.
“I told him after the game, I couldn’t be prouder,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said. “What a night to have a night. Family means everything to me, and I know it means everything to him.”
Kouznetsov was born in the United States and grew up here, but his parents, who also attended the game, are both from Russia.
His grandparents have traveled to America in the past, but they hadn’t seen him play in three years until Friday.
Kouznetsov started the comeback by finishing off a nice feed from Tristan Poissant 2:43 into the third period, and he tied the game 8 inutes later by getting a stick on a Christian Gorscak shot. Gorscak scored a goal and had three assists on the night, while Poissant had three assists.
Kouznetsov and Gorscak nearly combined on another goal, but Maryland goalie Andrew Takacs, who made a number of highlight-reel saves, stopped them on a play that Letizia said seemed to give Maryland a spark when the Black Bears were behind.
“It’s kind of funny how things worked because Kouzy and Gore were unbelievable in the third period and led the team,” Letizia said. “Kouzy kind of put the team on his back there.”
Gorscak and Poissant each picked up a helper on Alishlalov’s game-winning goal, which came on a slap shot from the right side 1:34 into the overtime period.
That capped an up-and-down night for the Tomahawks, who blew a two-goal lead, then came back from a two-goal deficit.
“It’s huge,” Kouznetsov said of the victory. “For the guys, to get the two points, (and) especially for me, having family in the crowd and having a big night, it was special.”
Alishlalov, a defenseman who was born in Russia before moving to the U.S. four years ago, lives with Kouznetsov in Johnstown.
“Similar backgrounds (and) two fantastic people,” Letizia said. “Two great personalities to our team. Just hungry kids that love the game of hockey and never want to be off the ice.
“They’re special guys. I love what they bring to our team, on and off the ice.”
Tomahawks goalie David Tomeo, who played 39 games for the Black Bears last season, made 22 saves in the victory.
The Tomahawks seized control early thanks to a pair of goals in 40 seconds. Gorscak gave his team a 1-0 lead a little more than 2 minutes into the game. Fans were still celebrating that goal when defenseman Brendan Blair made it 2-0 just 39 seconds later. Blair’s shot from the high slot beat Takacs.
Drew Murphy and Colin Price, who provided traffic in front of Takacs, had assists on the play.
Maryland cut the deficit in half midway through the first period, as Anthony Mollica’s shot went wide but caromed nicely off the boards for Reid Leibold, who took advantage of plenty of open net to Tomeo’s right. Jackson Sterrett’s shorthanded goal 53 seconds into the second period tied it.
Maryland took its first lead on Brayden Stannard’s power-play goal 4:31 into the second period. Stannard won the faceoff back to Thomas Jarman, and Aden Bruich then redirected the defenseman’s slap shot.
The Black Bears made it 4-2 on Bruich’s second power-play goal about 10 minutes later.
Bruich beat Tomeo with a backhander off a rebound. Stannard and Hampus Rydqvist were credited with assists on the goal.
That marked the fourth consecutive goal for the Black Bears, who beat Johnstown 2-1 in their last meeting, on Nov. 2, to snap a 14-game losing streak dating back to October 2018.
The teams will meet again Saturday night at 1st Summit Arena.
