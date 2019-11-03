Four local wrestlers – including three from Forest Hills – claimed championship hammers by winning The Surge preseason tournament at Pitt-Johnstown on Sunday evening.
The Rangers’ Erik Gibson beat Central Dauphin’s Tye Weathersby 9-1 for the 152-pound title. It was the second Surge title in as many years for Gibson, who is a sophomore at Forest Hills. His younger brother, Mason, won the 113-pound championship. Only an eighth grader, Mason Gibson beat Hanover’s Andrew Christie 8-1 in the title bout.
Jackson Arrington, who won a PIAA title as a freshman last season, picked up the hammer at 120 pounds by beating Elizabeth Forward’s Ryan Michaels 4-1.
Meyersdale’s Jalen Stephens claimed his second hammer by going 3-0 at 285 pounds in a round-robin format, including a 9-1 major decision of Ridgway’s Jacob Kunselman in his final bout.
In just its second year, The Surge, which is produced by PA Power Wrestling, attracted more than 200 of the state’s top wrestlers – as well as some from Maryland, Ohio, West Virginia and Florida to Pitt-Johnstown.
