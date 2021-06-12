Julian Perico remembers a funny story how he came to know about the Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions.
“I was at a tournament and saw one of the other guys looking at something about Sunnehanna and it looked really interesting,” Perico said. “I knew then I wanted to play in it. I called John (Yerger, the co-chairman of the event) and said, ‘Hi John. I’m not very good, but I’d really like to play in your tournament.’ I didn’t get any kind of commitment right away, but I eventually got the call. I was pumped.”
And he continues to be pumped as he prepares to tee it up for the fifth time in the championship. Now a junior at the University of Arkansas, Perico is a much more refined player than the youngster who said he wasn’t very good. He has spent time ranked in the top 100 of the World Golf Amateur Rankings and is currently ranked 106th.
Born in Lima, Peru, Perico learned to speak English as well, acquiring a strong interest in becoming a professional golfer.
“That’s really what I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “As far as English is considered, it was never really an issue. When I got there, I wasn’t very good.”
Perico was born in 1999 and soon found a couple things about himself: he liked to play golf and liked to hit the golf ball long distances.
“Yeah, I like to hit the ball a long way,” Perico chuckled. “But I’m proud of the way I’m consistent all around the golf course.”
When he got to the United States, he attended Montverde Academy in Florida, where he honed his skills, academically and on the golf course.
“But I’ve worked to where I’m in a good spot,” he said.
That spot is Fayetteville, Arkansas, home of the University of Arkansas Razorbacks.
“It’s been a great place for me,” Perico said. “Not only for golf, but also making friends outside of golf. It’s a great atmosphere here and we have a great bunch of guys.”
The Razorbacks played well as a team this year, making it to the NCAA championships for the first time.
Perico burst onto the scene for his freshman year in 2018-19. He was named to the PING All-Central Region team and the SEC All-Freshman team.
He topped that in 2019-20 when he was a repeater on the PING All-Central Region team, was First Team All-SEC and the SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll.
The Arkansas junior received another honor last month when he was named to be part of Team International in the 2021 Arnold Palmer Cup. The 25th annual event features top collegiate, male and female, golfers from around the world was played at Rich Harvest Farms earlier this month.
“This is something I’ve been working and striving for since I came to Arkansas,” Perico said.
“I really can’t express what a huge honor for me and my country. I mean, to look at all the greats that have played in this event in the past, I am humbled to be mentioned with them. I am going to really enjoy this and celebrate with my family, coaches and teammates.”
It’s especially cool for Perico’s family, all of whom still live in Peru.
“I don’t get to see them all that often, whenever I can go, but it’s not all that often,” he said. “It’s OK. It’s just the way it is.”
He really does have a game that travels well, having won a couple times against professionals in Peru, in the Junior World Championships in Japan, in Florida and in the SEC Conference.
Guessing where he eventually will end up in golf seems to be fairly obvious. For now, there are still collegiate and amateur mountains to climb, such as an NCAA title or maybe a U.S. Amateur in August at Oakmont Country Club in Pittsburgh.
Perico has a great sense of humor but describes his personality as fiery and emotional.
Which might make it easy to locate where on the course he is this week at the Sunnehanna Amateur.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.