Next week is shaping up to be the biggest of Evan Henderson’s life.
On Wednesday, the New Florence native will wrestle Yianni Diakomihalis in a best-of-3 series at New York’s Madison Square Garden to determine who will represent the United States at 65 kilograms in the freestyle world championships. Three days later, he’ll wed Carly Restano in Butler County.
“It is what it is,” Henderson said of having such a monumental personal event in the same week as the biggest wrestling opportunity of his life. “You’ve just got to deal with everything and take it one day at a time. We had everything set up. We have a few little things to do, but training is going good. I think we balanced it out pretty well. We just keep on trucking.
“Everybody else has a lot going on their lives, too,” he said.
Henderson, who competes for the Ohio Regional training Center in Columbus, Ohio, doesn’t have a problem separating his personal life from his wrestling career.
He said that his fiancée will not attend Wednesday’s event. His parents, Allen and Lydia Henderson, also no longer attend his matches.
“I don’t go to my dad’s job and cheer him on,” said Henderson, who will turn 30 in September. “In a sense, it’s a job. Family is important, and that’s where I hold (Restano).”
Henderson admits that he’s started to think about life after wrestling – at least as a competitor – but that his performance at May’s World Team Trials in Iowa served as a confidence booster. His top-three finish means that he’ll be on the national team for the next year, and two victories over Diakomihalis would put him in the world championships.
“Everybody I talk to says, ‘As long as your body is holding up, do it as long as possible,’ ” Henderson said. “You don’t want to look back in 10 years and think, ‘I could have made it a few years.’ ”
At the World Team Trials, Henderson didn’t look like a wrestler contemplating retirement. He beat Pat Lugo, who was the top seed at the 2020 NCAA tournament canceled by COVID-19, then knocked off 2013 NCAA titlist Kendric Maple before rallying past Nick Lee, a two-time NCAA champ for Penn State.
Henderson was a two-time All-American at North Carolina, but he fell short of his ultimate goal as a Tar Heel, making victories over NCAA champions a little sweeter.
“I never won a national title,” he said. “Maybe I have a little bit of a chip on my shoulder, for sure.”
Lee is the seventh NCAA champ that he has beaten during his senior career, and few matches compare in terms of drama. Lee sprinted out to a 10-2 lead and almost pinned Henderson in the first period, but the former United High School wrestler fought off his back for a reversal, then turned Lee. A takedown made it 10-5 at the break and gave Henderson some confidence.
“I’m only down five now,” he recalled. “I got to the break and thought, ‘I’m OK. Don’t try to get all of your points back at once. Just chip away, one point at a time.’ ”
He did just that, tying the match at 10, but Lee still held the advantage on criteria. Then, with 15 seconds remaining, Henderson used a chest wrap to turn Lee and take the lead for the first time. Lee got a one-point reversal, but Henderson held on for the victory and the spot in Final X.
“Those are the matches that I get fired up about,” Henderson said. “You’re exhausted, there’s nothing left in the tank, and you get it done in a very exciting fashion. It makes you feel good.”
What would make him feel even better is a series victory over Diakomihalis, a three-time NCAA champion from Cornell who was Henderson’s teammate at Spartan Combat RTC.
Lee beat Diakomihalis, a two-time age-level world champion, at the Olympic team trials last year. Henderson also owns wins over Vazgen Tevanyan and Joey McKenna, both of whom have beaten Diakomihalis at the senior level. While most wrestling fans would favor Diakomihalis at Final X, Henderson can’t be overlooked.
“People in the sport, they know that I’m a tough S.O.B.,” Henderson said. “People that follow it, they figure out who is who.”
Diakomihalis and Henderson should know each other well from their time together in Ithaca, New York.
“I was training up there for a year,” Henderson said. “We know each other a little bit. I trained with him a lot up there, actually.”
No matter what happens, Henderson is looking forward to the opportunity to wrestle his friend for a spot on the world team.
“You ain’t going to dampen my mood,” he said. “I’m going to have a ball regardless. I’m going to let it rip, have fun.”
He’ll just have one stipulation for Diakomihalis.
“I’m going to tell him, ‘You see this face? You can’t touch it because it has to stay pristine for the wedding,’ ” Henderson said with a laugh.
Several other wrestlers with Pennsylvania ties are competing in Final X New York, including three members of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club.
Jason Nolf will take on Kyle Dake at 74 kilograms and David Taylor will face Zahid Valencia at 86 kilograms. On the women’s side, Jennifer Rodgers is pitted against Kayla Miracle at 62 kilograms. Pennsylvania RTC’s Jordan Burroughs will battle four-time PIAA champion and Titan Mercury Wrestling Club’s Chance Marsteller at 79 kilograms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.