Phil Albert, who starred in three sports at the former East Conemaugh High School before playing football at the University of Arizona and building a powerhouse program as a coach at Towson University, died on Tuesday at age 76.
“A fantastic coach and a fantastic human being,” said Craig Sponsky, a Bishop Carroll High School graduate and former Huskies coach who played at Towson under Albert from 1988 through 1991. “He was innovative. Coach A was running the spread offense, with a single back in the fall of 1988.
“He had (future NFL running back) Dave Meggett and running that offense was smart. He knew what he was doing – a very brilliant football mind.”
Albert coached 20 seasons at Towson University, guiding the Tiger program from the NCAA Division III level to Division II and eventually what then was known as NCAA Division I-AA.
The winningest coach in Towson University history, Albert had 117 victories from 1972 through 1991. He led the Tigers to an undefeated record in 1972 and coached Towson in the Division III national championship game in 1976 and the Division II semifinal round in 1984.
Four of his players went on to NFL careers of varying lengths, with former New York Giants All-Pro back and Super Bowl winner Meggett possessing the most successful on-field resume among those pros.
‘Pillar of this program’
“Phil was revered by the players that had played for him no matter what decade it was,” current Towson coach Rob Ambrose said. “He wanted to build better men. That was all he was about. Football would take care of itself. He is a pillar of this program and this university.
“Who Phil Albert is, was and how he affected our lives resonates through the fabric of this program and will throughout its entirety. Prayers go out to the Albert family. There is no way this program or this institution will forget Phil Albert.”
A member of the Cambria County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2006, Albert got his start at East Conemaugh High, which is part of what now is Conemaugh Valley High School. He lettered three years each in three sports – football, basketball and baseball.
Albert attended Cisco Junior College in Abilene, Texas, before playing at the NCAA Division I level at the University of Arizona, where he was a starting quarterback as a junior and after missing a season due to injury, came back as a safety in his senior season, making 81 tackles and three interceptions as a Western Athletic Conference second-team pick.
“He was always upbeat, a very positive person,” said Conemaugh Valley High School graduate Dave Furman, who was a defensive back under Albert at Towson from 1986 through the 1989 season and was Sponsky’s roommate for two years.
“One of the best stories I ever heard about Coach Albert was how at the University of Arizona he was a quarterback. One of his friends was a defensive back. His friend was injured during a game. Phil ran onto the field.
“The next play, he had an interception. He started at safety and his quarterback days were done.”
‘Schemes’ genius
Furman appreciated Albert’s ability to adapt during a game, as well as his willingness to change if it bettered the team.
“When Towson made the jump to Division I-AA, that was a big jump,” Furman said. “Week in and week out it seemed like we were always out-manned. When you’re playing James Madison and Northeastern, it’s tough.
“But he was a genius as far as schemes. He could take lesser players and we could compete. At the end of the game we’d say, ‘How were we able to compete? How were we able to win that game?’ ”
One reason was Meggett, an All-Pro who won a Super Bowl with the 1990 Giants quarterbacked by Conemaugh Township graduate Jeff Hostetler.
“Dave Meggett showed up. He was a quarterback and a cornerback at Morgan State and he wanted to transfer,” said Furman, who spent time on the scout team with Meggett in 1986. “The following year Phil Albert changed the whole offense to a single-back offense. Meggett won the Walter Payton Award the next year. It was a combination of Meggett being the talent he was and Phil Albert changing to a pro style offense with a single back.”
Baltimore Sun sports writer Mike Preston played offensive tackle under Albert from 1977 to 1980.
In a tribute to his former college coach in Wednesday’s Sun, Preston wrote, “Coach A became a human library for a lot of other college and high school coaches. He talked to his players like they were young men, not just rented scholarship property. He had a quiet but confident demeanor, which is why his players played so hard for him. You wanted to make Coach A proud. You wanted to make him smile.”
Commented
