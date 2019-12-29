Not so long ago, Christian Gorscak and his two brothers used to roam the area behind the glass at the venue once known as Cambria County War Memorial Arena.
The youngster from Jeannette and his family had season tickets to watch the Johnstown Chiefs team that played in the ECHL until relocating after the 2009-10 season.
Now, Gorscak is one of the skaters on the other side of the glass at 1st Summit Arena.
The 19-year-old forward is a leader on a Johnstown Tomahawks team that is among the best in the North American Hockey League.
“We were kids in the front row. We’d walk around. We loved it,” said Gorscak, recalling those Chiefs games. “During warm ups we’d try to get pucks.
“We had our own customized Chiefs jerseys with our names on them.”
Gorscak is scripted across the top of the Tomahawks No. 16 jersey, and coach Mike Letizia is grateful for that as his second-place team prepares for games against the Maine Nordiques on Monday (7 p.m.) and in the annual New Year’s Eve contest on Tuesday (6 p.m.).
“He’s meant a whole heck of a lot to us all season long, but it seems like the last two months or so he’s brought his game to the next level,” Letizia said. “I thought the game before the break he was absolutely outstanding (in a 2-0 win over Jamestown on Dec. 18). He was arguably the best player on the ice, which was awesome.”
Gorscak leads Johnstown with 35 points, including 13 goals.
Since he announced his commitment to NCAA Division I Niagara University on Oct. 10, Gorscak has 24 points in his past 23 games.
“After committing, you get some weight off of your shoulders,” said Gorscak, who attended Hempfield High School and played for the Esmark Stars before joining the ’Hawks. “You have to work from there for your team. There is nothing individual. After the commitment everything fell into place. I felt more confident and more comfortable.”
Letizia said Gorscak’s team-first approach has helped the Tomahawks build a 19-10-4 record with 42 points, seven back of first-place New Jersey in the East Division. Johnstown has won seven of its past 10 games, including two in a row before the break.
“The biggest thing for Christian is he’s a skilled player that plays the game the right way,” Letizia said. “He’s very coachable. He thinks about what’s in the best interest of the team more than what’s in the best interest of himself.”
Gorscak and the Tomahawks will face Maine while maintaining a holiday tradition.
“It’s always those games that come out of the break. You never know what to expect,” Letizia said of Monday’s contest. “Traveling home. Going back and forth. We haven’t played for a while. You’ve got to keep it simple and make sure you’re playing hard and playing the game the right way.”
The New Year’s Eve game on Tuesday will draw a big crowd. The Tomahawks are 5-1-1 on New Year’s Eve with four sellout crowds. Last season, the ’Hawks beat the Northeast Generals 3-2 in overtime in front of 3,256 fans as Samuel Solensky scored 14 seconds into OT.
“This is Maine’s first trip to Johnstown and I’m sure they’re going to be excited,” Letizia said. “These are big points that are on the line. It’s exciting. It’s hard to not get up for a game like this (on New Year’s Eve). There is a lot of energy, a big crowd, a lot of enthusiasm going into the game. Ultimately it’s big points on the line.”
A third-year Johnstown player, Gorscak said the holiday game is an event. Including the former Chiefs, a professional franchise, Johnstown hockey teams are 18-5-4 with 15 sellout crowds on New Year’s Eve during the past three decades.
“The New Year’s Eve game is always pretty special,” Gorscak said. “We love our fans. For the new guys, it will be a new experience. We’re looking forward to it. You kind of get the chills for a second. The first shift you might have some nerves. But right after that everything goes back to normal.”
