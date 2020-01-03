EBENSBURG – A pair of Central Cambria seniors announced their intentions to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level Friday afternoon.
During a ceremony at Central Cambria Middle School, Red Devil infielder Zach Malay committed to play baseball at Pitt-Johnstown while golfer Brian Walwro latched on with Mount Aloysius College.
• Zach Malay, Pitt-Johnstown baseball
Pitt-Johnstown has always been on Malay’s radar.
With goals to major in civil engineering, Pitt-Johnstown was already at the top of his list.
Once the opportunity to play baseball arose, Malay was quick to accept the offer and become a Mountain Cat.
“Academics were always the priority, and I wanted to find a school that had a great engineering program,” said Malay, who also competes for Smith Transport in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League.
“UPJ has one of the best. Once they offered me the chance to play baseball too, I just couldn’t turn it down.”
In his junior year with the 6-10 Red Devils, Malay batted .270 with 10 hits and seven runs.
Playing primarily second base and shortstop, he posted a .857 fielding percentage that included 22 assists and 14 putouts.
Pitt-Johnstown competes in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference and is a Division II program.
The Mountain Cats finished 23-21 in 2019 and are coached by Todd Williams.
“I’m really excited for Zack,” Central Cambria baseball coach Joe Klezek. “I think he really has a chance to do something special at UPJ.
“He’s worked really hard throughout his years here, and I think he’s going to be a wholesome player for them eventually.”
Zach is the son of Tom and Heather Malay, of Ebensburg.
• Brian Walwro, Mount Aloysius Golf
Walwro was very fond of the idea of golfing at Mount Aloysius, but he just wasn’t sure exactly where he would land.
Other schools among the likes of St. Francis and Juniata had properly vetted him, leaving the senior with a difficult choice to make.
But after receiving a text message from Mounties coach Dylan Link that offered advice and encouragement regardless of where he decided to sign, Walwro realized that Mount Aloysius was the right choice.
“That really made my decision,” Walwro said of the text from Link. “He told me ‘I really want you to come here, and even if you don’t, I’m always willing I help.’ I felt really welcome and wanted.”
Walwro, who plans to major in business, took fourth-place at the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championships this fall.
He will compete for a Mounties team which finished sixth at the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference championships in October.
“Brian was truly our team leader this year,” Central Cambria coach Keith Gilkey said.
“As a captain, he took the reins at practice and made sure everyone was showing up and working hard. He really pushed everyone to be better, and he was great at helping others out on the range.
“He was a very important kid to our program, and I’m very happy for him.”
Brian is the son of Mike and Lynn Walwro, of Colver.
