Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy with showers. Morning high of 49F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.