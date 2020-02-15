ALTOONA – Zach Brandis’ senior season hasn’t gone as planned.
A knee injury forced him to miss about 15 matches, so his 10-5 record hurt his seed entering the District 6 Class AA tournament.
None of that mattered on Friday as Brandis pulled the biggest upset on the opening day of the event to become one of 20 local wrestlers to advance to Saturday’s semifinal round at the Altoona Area High School Fieldhouse. Brandis knocking off second-seeded Bryce Beatty of Mount Union 3-2 at 113 pounds.
“I knew Beatty was going to be tough,” Brandis said. “We’ve been back and forth for years. It was pretty exciting. I wrestled him like I’d wrestled him years before. I was really excited when I won.”
After a scoreless first period, Brandis took the lead with an escape 59 seconds into the second period. He added a takedown 28 seconds later to make it 3-0.
Beatty escaped with 51 seconds remaining in the third but wasn’t able to score a tying takedown.
“The last 50 seconds, he shot twice and I just defended,” Brandis said.
Brandis will face Forest Hills’ Easton Toth, a state qualifier a season ago, in Saturday’s semifinal round. Toth beat Brandis 9-1 in their only meeting, which came in 2018.
“I think I have to be a lot more aggressive,” Brandis said. “If I’m just aggressive, I can catch him off guard.”
Westmont Hilltop leads the tournament with six semifinalists. Forest Hills has five while Richland pushed four into the semis.
The Hilltoppers have 96 points, one more than second-place Bald Eagle Area.
Westmont Hilltop wrestlers still in the hunt for a title are Conner Polacek (126), Noah Korenoski (145), Hudson Holbay (152), Mason Muto (182), Tanner Dluhos (195) and Max Yonko (285).
In addition to Toth, the Rangers have Jackson Arrington (126), Noah Teeter (132), Erik Gibson (145) and Ryan Weyandt (152) in the semifinal round.
Gibson is one of three local wrestlers with a shot at the 145-pound title. The top-seeded Gibson will face Korenoski in one semifinal while Richland’s Cooper Warshel takes on Bald Eagle Area’s Gage McClenahan in the other.
Richland’s Jacob Sabol, the second seed at 170 pounds, will face Cambria Height’s Zach Weakland in another semifinal.
The Rams also have Allen Mangus (138) and J.D. Black (285) in the championship bracket.
Ian Eckenrode beat Central Cambria’s Ethan Kubat 8-6 in the quarterfinals to advance to the 182-pound semifinal and give Cambria Heights a second semifinalist.
Ligonier Valley’s Josh Harbert (106) and Bishop McCort’s Ethan Marcozzi (160) are the other local wrestlers who will be competing for a spot in the championship round, which begins around 6 p.m. The fourth round of consolation matches will begin at 11 a.m.
