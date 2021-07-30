A crowd of 6,131 fans packed People’s Natural Gas Field on Tuesday night, many of those hoping to catch a glimpse of Ferndale Area High School graduate Trey McGough on the mound for the Altoona Curve.
Five years ago, McGough eagerly awaited his chance to play in front of a similarly large crowd in the official opener of the 72nd AAABA Tournament. But after Johnstown’s Martella’s Pharmacy took an early lead over the Baltimore Presstman Cardinals, a downpour accompanied by high winds and lightning sent a near-capacity gathering at Point Stadium dashing for cover in the fourth inning.
By the time the left-handed McGough entered the game in relief to retire the final batter in the ninth inning, most of the fans had been long gone thanks to a 1-hour, 27-minute rain delay.
“I pitched in the tournament opening day of 2016, my first year of college summer league,” McGough said after earning Tuesday’s win with six strong innings in the Curve’s 4-3 victory over the Harrisburg Senators.
“But it rained, so there weren’t that many people there at the end. But 100%.
“That magnitude, that was definitely my intro to big games in front of a lot of people in the crowd.”
The next summer, McGough had a longer outing as several thousand fans watched Martella’s 14-1 win over Altoona Johnston Realty at the Point on the third night of the tournament. He tossed 62/3 innings with seven strikeouts in a mercy-rule shortened contest.
The 76th AAABA Tournament will begin on Monday with eight games at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point and outlying fields.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors won the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League championship and will represent the city in the night games a year after the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the 2020 event. Martella’s Pharmacy, as league runner-up, will host the day games at the Point.
Maybe the next Trey McGough will be among the young arms showcased during the week.
‘Fun to watch’
The Pirates selected McGough out of Mount St. Mary’s University in the 24th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He went 3-1 with a 3.86 ERA in 18 games split between Bristol and West Virginia during his first pro season.
Of course, the global pandemic prevented McGough from playing last season.
This year, he made six appearances and one start in Greensboro when he was promoted to Altoona on May 31 and joined the club the next day.
Since then, McGough continues to establish himself as a solid starting pitcher with the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Double-A affiliate, as the lefty takes a 3-2 record and a 3.72 ERA into his next start on Sunday.
“Trey has been fun to watch on the mound. He’s one of those guys that is going to compete. He’s going to challenge hitters,” Curve manager Miguel Perez said after Tuesday’s game. “He’s going to throw strikes. He’s going to throw over the plate. He’s not going to run away from contact.
“It’s been fun to watch him pitch. He’s been real good for us.”
‘A huge bump’
McGough inadvertently also has been good for the Curve front office. General Manager Derek Martin gazed across the rows of baseball fans at PNG Field on Tuesday, many wearing youth league jerseys from the Johnstown area.
Martin said there is no doubt McGough has drawn people to the ballpark.
“There has definitely on our end been a huge bump when Trey takes the field,” Martin said.
“Even when he’s not pitching we have a lot more people from Cambria County come over to Altoona to watch the Curve.
“When there is a rainout and Trey gets moved from pitching on a Tuesday and gets bumped to a Wednesday, it’s a mess on our business end,” he added. “Normally, we don’t have refunds or exchanges. We will make whatever works, work. If you want to watch your boy Trey, we’ll make it happen.”
Martin said McGough’s appeal extends beyond the success he and the Curve have enjoyed this summer.
“As a person, Trey has been absolutely unbelievable,” Martin said. “He always has a lot of visitors from the Johnstown area and Cambria County that come in. He takes time after every game, signs autographs and just goes and talks to everyone. That’s really what it’s all about.
“To have a local boy on the Curve is just a dream come true. He grew up coming to games here and being able to take the mound and pitch in front of his local fans, where he grew up coming to games, is just a dream come true.”
McGough enjoys the interaction with the fans and appreciates the overwhelming support.
“Honestly, it’s amazing. I’m beyond blessed that the Lord put me in this position,” McGough said. “Just being younger, being from this area, coming to these games and just watching and now being a player here. Seeing the support from my area. Being one of those guys who is a role model you can look up to is an amazing feeling.
“Being able to sign autographs whenever I can and talk to people, kind of show them if you put your mind to it and believe in yourself, you definitely can go a long way.”
‘I don’t get nervous’
Trey’s parents, Scott and Lori, certainly are enjoying watching their son pitch at the Double-A level only 45 minutes away from their home.
“Honest to goodness, I feel when it ends for him, it ends for us, so every game, every inning, every pitch, I’m watching my son play, and most of his friends’ parents aren’t watching their kids play anymore,” Scott McGough said, standing in the concourse along the first base line during Tuesday’s game. “He doesn’t like to hear me say it, but I’ve said it for years, ‘I don’t care if he does good or bad, because 10 years from now I’ll wish that day back.’
“I’m enjoying it. I don’t get nervous. I know his mother gets nervous, but I’m just living in the moment. I feel blessed.”
The journey to Altoona might not have happened had Trey McGough been able to follow his dream of being a hockey player. Admittedly, hockey was his No. 1 sport much of his life, even though he always seemed to have success on the baseball field.
McGough played at Ferndale, which later had a co-op agreement with Conemaugh Valley. He was a standout in travel hockey, and former Johnstown Chiefs star Joe Tallari was among his coaches and advisors. Scott McGough said Trey frequently had opportunities to informally skate at practices with the Johnstown Tomahawks at 1st Summit Arena.
Ironically, a setback on the ice led to an opportunity on the field.
‘I need a left-handed pitcher’
“There was a warm-up hockey tournament in Canada before for nationals,” Scott McGough said of the travel hockey circuit. “Some of Trey’s teammates weren’t going. We said, ‘That’s a lot of money to spend when your whole team isn’t even going. Let’s just not go to this one and just go to nationals in two weeks.’
“That’s when Rick Roberts called and said, ‘Hey, I need a left-handed pitcher in Georgia.’ We went from zero to hero real quick,” Scott McGough said, referring to Flood City Elite founder Rick Roberts, himself a former pro pitcher. “You’re a zero when you tell your kid you’re not going to Canada. Two days after that (Georgia tournament), Trey called me and said, ‘I’ve got a full ride to college.’ ”
Trey McGough made an impression on the baseball field well enough to land a spot on the roster at Division I Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
“I feel super-blessed to be able to be super competitive in both sports growing up,” Trey McGough said. “It turned into a very hard decision – a decision I feel like I’ve made a good one.
“It’s amazing having those stories and those memories of playing a different sport. I feel like a lot of the times when you get up here, a lot of the guys grew up playing baseball. Baseball was their main sport. They may have played another sport here or there.
“For me, I played baseball in those summer leagues, in Pony and Colt. Growing up hockey was pretty much my main sport until I was 17 or 18. I feel like God definitely had a different plan for me, saying no to that tournament, not going, and getting a baseball scholarship.”
‘Honestly amazing’
McGough has enjoyed the past week for other reasons. His friend and offseason workout partner Braxton Roxby earned a promotion to the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts in the Cincinnati Reds’ system. A Windber Area High School graduate and Pitt-Johnstown product with an effective slider, Roxby had been in Single-A with Dayton.
“That’s honestly amazing,” McGough said of Roxby’s promotion. “We talk pretty frequently. I was on the phone with him two days ago. He brought it up that, if you would have told him both of us would be in Double-A four or five months ago, he would have thought you were nuts.”
Like McGough, Roxby pitched and won in the AAABA Tournament with Martella’s Pharmacy. His victory over Altoona in the 2018 semifinals led to the Johnstown team winning the first tournament title in the city’s history.
“Both of us coming from super-small schools, both playing in the same conference (in high school), playing together a little bit (on Martella’s). Training in the offseason these past two offseasons, it’s definitely surreal that both of us are finding success.”
McGough has progressed since his arrival in Altoona. He was 0-2 through his first four appearances, but has won his past three decisions heading into a scheduled start on Sunday. The lefty has 41 strikeouts and 11 walks.
“It didn’t take him much time to be honest,” the Curve’s Perez said. “His first outing, he was OK. The second outing, you could see he was more comfortable with it. As the season progressed for him, he’s been better and better.
“He’s a great clubhouse guy, a great dugout guy and a great competitor. You can see it.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.