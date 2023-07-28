Monday kicks off Johnstown citizen and scientist Aaron Capouellez’s fifth consecutive Frog Week event. One of the biggest differences this year will be that the project is now owned by the nonprofit group PA Woods and Forests.
“This is now a citizen/scientist project to conserve frogs and toads more than it has ever been before,” Capouellez said.
Frog Week 2023 includes more outreach events than in the past, such as nighttime guided nature hikes called “frog walks” which encourage the public to learn more about their local frogs and toads and why they are important. Aside from eight educational videos and two trailers featured on YouTube, Capouellez said there will be various “meet and greets” across western Pennsylvania, as well as podcasts available on Instagram.
“I want to create an experience and get people excited about this – more than just the videos," Capouellez said.
The locations and times of events will be on the Frog Week website.
“It’s exploded to what it originally was in 2019,” said Capouellez, who stated the amount of subscriptions to his website has grown from about 400 in 2022 to around 1,000.
The audience on YouTube has more than doubled. He added that he’s been contacted on Facebook and through the website for the nonprofit to conduct “Critter Talks” where frogs and toads are presented for educational purposes.
“I’ve been contacted by many different people in the community to come and check out their properties to see if they have any rare frogs,“ Capouellez said. “That’s enabled us to continue furthering the conservation because if I’m able to create habitats on people’s properties – and that’s private, so there’s no deforestation and there’s no pollution. It’s a good situation for the frogs.”
This year’s Frog Week will highlight the Eastern Gray Treefrog, with multiple episodes featuring backyard conservation of the American toad and the wood frog. An added bonus will be the bullfrog.
“Every year, we have a featured episode and one that overachieves, and I think that the bullfrog episode is positioned to overachieve,” Capouellez said. “People get the opportunity to see us in the community this year. They’ll have the opportunity to see so much more than what they’ve ever seen before.”
Capouellez is confident that Frog Week will continue to grow.
“This is only the beginning,” Capouellez said. “It’s only going to get better from here.”
Acquiring licenses and permits has permitted Capouellez and his fellow frog enthusiasts to branch out and accomplish more than they have ever been able to do in the past as citizen scientists. His aim is to keep inspiring kids and exciting older generations about backyard conservation.
“The more we are able to continue to grow, the better it is for the frogs and toads, and the better it is for the community,” Capouellez said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.