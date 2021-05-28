West Virginia Miners vs. Johnstown Mill Rats | Opening Day

Johnstown Mill Rats starting pitcher Brady Walker delivers in the third inning at Sargent's Stadium at the Point on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

 Thomas Slusser

Friday's Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners game has been postponed due to ongoing rain showers. The Prospect League has not announced a makeup date. 

Johnstown (1-0) travels to Chillicothe, Ohio to battle the Paints for a two-game series starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. A contest at 7 p.m. Sunday will conclude the roadtrip. 

The Mill Rats return home to Sargent's Stadium at the Point for a two-game series against the Champion City Kings on Tuesday (7 p.m.) and Wednesday (6 p.m.). 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you