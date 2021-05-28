Friday's Johnstown Mill Rats at West Virginia Miners game has been postponed due to ongoing rain showers. The Prospect League has not announced a makeup date.
Johnstown (1-0) travels to Chillicothe, Ohio to battle the Paints for a two-game series starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. A contest at 7 p.m. Sunday will conclude the roadtrip.
The Mill Rats return home to Sargent's Stadium at the Point for a two-game series against the Champion City Kings on Tuesday (7 p.m.) and Wednesday (6 p.m.).
