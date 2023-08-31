Cross Country
High School
Somerset at Keep Pittsburgh Running Invitational, McKeesport, 2:30 p.m.
Football
High School
Penns Valley at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Bellwood-Antis, 7 p.m.
Mount Union at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.
Marion Center at Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Central, 7 p.m.
Bald Eagle Area at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.
Bellefonte at Chestnut Ridge, 7 p.m.
Windber at Curwensville, 7 p.m.
Clearfield at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Richland at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.
North Star at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.
Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Glendale at Meyersdale, 7 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
Philipsburg-Osceola at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at Portage, 7 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Tyrone, 7 p.m.
West Shamokin vs. United Valley, at Blacklick Valley, 7 p.m.
Golf
High School
Derry at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
College Men
Bethany at Mount Aloysius, 4 p.m.
College Women
Penn College at Mount Aloysius, 6:30 p.m.
High School Boys
Johnstown Christian School at Blair County Christian School, 5 p.m.
High School Girls
Johnstown Christian School at Blair County Christian School, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Central Cambria at Altoona, 4 p.m.
Bishop McCort at Windber, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Frostburg State Tournament
Pitt-Johnstown vs. Bowie State, at Frostburg, Md., 10 a.m.
Pitt-Johnstown vs. Shaw (N.C.), at Frostburg, Md., 2 p.m.
Great Lakes Cross Over
Mount Aloysius vs. Kenyon, at Sandusky, Ohio, 4 p.m.
Mount Aloysius vs. Oberlin, at Sandusky, Ohio, 8 p.m.
Red Flash Classic
Manhattan at St. Francis, 7 p.m.
High School Girls
Rockwood at Southern Fulton, 6 p.m.
