Brendan Smithtro, Ethan McNulty

Portage running back Brendan Smithtro (left) tries to escape the grasp of Conemaugh Valley linebacker Ethan McNulty during a PIAA Heritage Conference game in East Taylor Twp., Friday, Aug.25, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Cross Country

High School

Somerset at Keep Pittsburgh Running Invitational, McKeesport, 2:30 p.m.

Football

High School

Penns Valley at Bedford, 7 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Bellwood-Antis, 7 p.m.

Mount Union at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.

Marion Center at Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Central, 7 p.m.

Bald Eagle Area at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Bellefonte at Chestnut Ridge, 7 p.m.

Windber at Curwensville, 7 p.m.

Clearfield at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Richland at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.

North Star at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Glendale at Meyersdale, 7 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

Philipsburg-Osceola at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at Portage, 7 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Tyrone, 7 p.m.

West Shamokin vs. United Valley, at Blacklick Valley, 7 p.m.

Golf

High School

Derry at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

College Men

Bethany at Mount Aloysius, 4 p.m.

College Women

Penn College at Mount Aloysius, 6:30 p.m.

High School Boys

Johnstown Christian School at Blair County Christian School, 5 p.m.

High School Girls

Johnstown Christian School at Blair County Christian School, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Central Cambria at Altoona, 4 p.m.

Bishop McCort at Windber, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Frostburg State Tournament

Pitt-Johnstown vs. Bowie State, at Frostburg, Md., 10 a.m.

Pitt-Johnstown vs. Shaw (N.C.), at Frostburg, Md., 2 p.m.

Great Lakes Cross Over

Mount Aloysius vs. Kenyon, at Sandusky, Ohio, 4 p.m.

Mount Aloysius vs. Oberlin, at Sandusky, Ohio, 8 p.m.

Red Flash Classic

Manhattan at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

High School Girls

Rockwood at Southern Fulton, 6 p.m.

