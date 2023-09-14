Football
High School
River Valley at Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.
Forest Hills at Chestnut Ridge, 7 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Laurel, 7 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Portage at Marion Center, 7 p.m.
Richland at McCort-Carroll, 7 p.m.
Tussey Mountain at North Star, 7 p.m.
Bedford at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.
Conemaugh Valley at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.
Homer-Center at United Valley, 7 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Meyersdale at Windber, 7 p.m.
Golf
High School
Mount Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
High School Boys
Centre County Christian Academy at Johnstown Christian School, 5 p.m.
High School Girls
Centre County Christian Academy at Johnstown Christian School, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
High School Girls
Central Cambria at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Penn State Shenango at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, 6 p.m.
Wheeling/West Liberty Tournament
Pitt-Johnstown at Wheeling, 1 p.m.
Pitt-Johnstown vs. Fairmont State, at Wheeling, W.Va., 7 p.m.
Villanova Classic
St. Francis vs. Temple, 4:30 p.m.
