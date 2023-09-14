Ethan Smith, Ian Brenneman

North Star running back Ethan Smith (right) catches a deep pass over Meyersdale linebacker Ian Brenneman during an Inter-County Conference game in Meyersdale, PA., Friday, Sept.8, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
Football

High School

River Valley at Cambria Heights, 7 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Forest Hills at Chestnut Ridge, 7 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Portage at Marion Center, 7 p.m.

Richland at McCort-Carroll, 7 p.m.

Tussey Mountain at North Star, 7 p.m.

Bedford at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.

Conemaugh Valley at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.

Homer-Center at United Valley, 7 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Meyersdale at Windber, 7 p.m.

Golf

High School

Mount Pleasant at Ligonier Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

High School Boys

Centre County Christian Academy at Johnstown Christian School, 5 p.m.

High School Girls

Centre County Christian Academy at Johnstown Christian School, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

High School Girls

Central Cambria at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Penn State Shenango at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, 6 p.m.

Wheeling/West Liberty Tournament

Pitt-Johnstown at Wheeling, 1 p.m.

Pitt-Johnstown vs. Fairmont State, at Wheeling, W.Va., 7 p.m.

Villanova Classic

St. Francis vs. Temple, 4:30 p.m.

