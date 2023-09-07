Isaac Worthington, Collin Nedrich, Henry Clark

United Valley quarterback Isaac Worthington (left) rolls out as running back Collin Nedrich (center) blocks West Shamokin defensive back Henry Clark during a PIAA Heritage Conference game at McMullen Memorial Field in Nanty Glo, PA., Friday, Sept.1, 2023.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Cross Country

High School

Central Cambria at Red, White and Blue Classic, White Oak Park, 5 p.m.

Football

High School

Central Cambria at Bedford, 7 p.m.

Everett at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.

McCort-Carroll at Chestnut Ridge, 7 p.m.

Penns Manor at Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.

United Valley at Conemaugh Valley, 7 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

North Star at Meyersdale, 7 p.m.

Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Portage, 7 p.m.

Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 7 p.m.

Greater Johnstown at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Windber at Tussey Mountain, 7 p.m.

Golf

High School Girls

Ligonier Valley at Derry, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

High School Boys

DuBois Christian School at Johnstown Christian School, 3:30 p.m.

High School Girls

DuBois Christian School at Johnstown Christian School, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Butler County Community College at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, 6 p.m.

Wofford Invitational

St. Francis vs. Belmont, 9:30 a.m.

St. Francis at Wofford, 7 p.m.

McDaniel Quad Match

Mount Aloysius vs. Goucher, at Westminster, Md., 5 p.m.

West Chester Tournament

Pitt-Johnstown at West Chester, 6 p.m.

High School Girls

Salisbury-Elk Lick at Rockwood, 6 p.m.

Paw Paw at Turkeyfoot Valley, 6 p.m.

