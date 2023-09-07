Cross Country
High School
Central Cambria at Red, White and Blue Classic, White Oak Park, 5 p.m.
Football
High School
Central Cambria at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Everett at Berlin Brothersvalley, 7 p.m.
McCort-Carroll at Chestnut Ridge, 7 p.m.
Penns Manor at Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.
United Valley at Conemaugh Valley, 7 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
North Star at Meyersdale, 7 p.m.
Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Portage, 7 p.m.
Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 7 p.m.
Greater Johnstown at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Windber at Tussey Mountain, 7 p.m.
Golf
High School Girls
Ligonier Valley at Derry, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer
High School Boys
DuBois Christian School at Johnstown Christian School, 3:30 p.m.
High School Girls
DuBois Christian School at Johnstown Christian School, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Butler County Community College at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, 6 p.m.
Wofford Invitational
St. Francis vs. Belmont, 9:30 a.m.
St. Francis at Wofford, 7 p.m.
McDaniel Quad Match
Mount Aloysius vs. Goucher, at Westminster, Md., 5 p.m.
West Chester Tournament
Pitt-Johnstown at West Chester, 6 p.m.
High School Girls
Salisbury-Elk Lick at Rockwood, 6 p.m.
Paw Paw at Turkeyfoot Valley, 6 p.m.
