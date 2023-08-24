WESTMONT -PLAYERS

Westmont football players line-up to run a play on first day of practice, Monday, August 7, 2023.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

Football

High School

Central Cambria at McCort-Carroll, 7 p.m.

Berlin Brothersvalley at Claysburg-Kimmel, 7 p.m.

Portage at Conemaugh Valley, 7 p.m.

Forest Hills at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.

Curwensville at Meyersdale, 7 p.m.

Moshannon Valley at North Star, 7 p.m.

United Valley at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

Cambria Heights at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.

Penn Cambria at Richland, 7 p.m.

Conemaugh Township at River Valley, 7 p.m.

Chestnut Ridge at Somerset, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Bedford at Westmont Hilltop, 7 p.m.

Glendale at Windber, 7 p.m.

Golf

High School

Bedford, Bishop McCort, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Richland, Westmont Hilltop at Somerset, 1 p.m.

High School Girls

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

College Women

Youngstown State University Invitational

St. Francis vs. Belmont, 1 p.m.

St. Francis vs. Canisius, 5 p.m.

