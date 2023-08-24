Football
High School
Central Cambria at McCort-Carroll, 7 p.m.
Berlin Brothersvalley at Claysburg-Kimmel, 7 p.m.
Portage at Conemaugh Valley, 7 p.m.
Forest Hills at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m.
Curwensville at Meyersdale, 7 p.m.
Moshannon Valley at North Star, 7 p.m.
United Valley at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
Cambria Heights at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.
Penn Cambria at Richland, 7 p.m.
Conemaugh Township at River Valley, 7 p.m.
Chestnut Ridge at Somerset, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Bedford at Westmont Hilltop, 7 p.m.
Glendale at Windber, 7 p.m.
Golf
High School
Bedford, Bishop McCort, Chestnut Ridge, Forest Hills, Greater Johnstown, Richland, Westmont Hilltop at Somerset, 1 p.m.
High School Girls
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
College Women
Youngstown State University Invitational
St. Francis vs. Belmont, 1 p.m.
St. Francis vs. Canisius, 5 p.m.
