Hurricane Isabel disrupted the high school football schedule throughout the region this week in 2003.
A decade ago, Ligonier Valley tight end Alec Bloom showed why he later would play NCAA Division I college football.
Back in 1993, long before Marty Slanoc became head football coach at Portage, the playmaking running back had a big day for the Mustangs.
These are a few of the Friday Football Flashback moments in Week 4 contests covered by The Tribune-Democrat during the past five decades.
10 years ago:
Sept. 20, 2013: Undefeated Ligonier Valley benefited from three touchdown receptions by future University of Connecticut tight end Alec Bloom in a 29-8 win over visiting Marion Center. Bloom hauled in scoring strikes of 48, 9 and 10 yards as quarterback Scott Fennell operated out of the up-tempo, no-huddle offense. Bloom eventually signed with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. He competed in training camp in 2018, but didn't make the final roster.
20 years ago:
Sept. 19, 2003: Hurricane Isabel was the dominant force, wiping out 12 games scheduled on Friday night and forcing a battle of unbeaten powers Bishop Carroll and Bishop McCort to move their Saturday contest to a rare Sunday high school game at Windber Stadium. Central Cambria and Cambria Heights proactively had moved up their contest to Thursday while also protecting a newly installed playing surface in Ebensburg. The unbeaten Red Devils defeated the winless Highlanders 40-0. By the way, Bishop Carroll beat Bishop McCort 34-8 on Sunday.
30 years ago:
Sept. 24, 1993: “Do-everything back” Marty Slanoc accounted for 229 total yards and three touchdowns as Portage opened the schedule with four straight on-the-field wins for the first time since 1937. The Mustangs won 50-7 at Shade. The current Mustangs coach, Slanoc had 144 rushing yards on six carries, including TD runs from 63 and 57 yards, and a punt return of 75 yards. Game coverage noted that Portage also was 4-0 in 1974, but one of those wins was a forfeit.
40 years ago:
Sept. 24, 1983: Blacklick Valley quarterback Skip Cook completed 9 of 16 passes for 272 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown strike to Ted Worthington in a 38-0 win over Conemaugh Valley on a Saturday afternoon in Nanty Glo. Cook had 689 passing yards and eight TDs through four weeks for the undefeated Vikings. Worthington also had TD runs of 49 and 15 yards to account for 20 points. Cook ran 13 yards for a score.
50 years ago:
Sept. 28, 1973: Windber fullback Mike Weyant had touchdown runs of 6 and 13 yards in the unbeaten Ramblers’ 27-12 win at Punxsutawney in a game played under foggy conditions. Quarterback Kevin Berkey scored on runs of 11 and 27 yards, as the Ramblers posted a 214-149 advantage in rushing yards.
