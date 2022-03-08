FREEDOM, Pa., Pa. – State-wide playoffs automatically lend themselves to long bus rides – that’s inevitable. Concessions by the PIAA to the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed for first-round home sites, though, exacerbated the issue and the Westmont Hilltop High School girls basketball team faced a bus ride of more than two hours for Tuesday night’s game at Freedom.
Maybe that had something to do with the Hilltoppers’ slow start, or maybe it was the play of the host Bulldogs, but regardless, Westmont Hilltop trailed by five points before the game was two minutes old and eventually fell 44-31.
“A two-hour bus ride doesn’t lend itself to a hot start,” Westmont Hilltop coach Brittany Eisenhuth said. “If anyone knows a way to change that, I wish they’d tell me.
“But they outplayed us at the beginning of the game and then when we got down, we couldn’t get our shots to fall.”
Eventually, though, the Hilltoppers got their feet under them and when senior Olivia Berg scored with 1:08 left until halftime, the deficit had been reduced to a single possession at 20-17.
“We knew what we were facing,” Freedom coach John Kaercher said. “I had seen enough film that I knew they were long but, to be honest, their height still surprised me.
“We knew that we’d have to play tough defense, force turnovers and not make any ourselves. We needed to control the ball, too, because when we have it, they can’t score. I think we played well.”
That tenacious defense and ball control offense really started to make its mark after the Hilltoppers closed to within that single basket.
Freedom’s Renae Mohrbacher sank a couple of free throws in the final minute of the first half to start a 17-1 run that lasted over a quarter – until Berg hit a 3-pointer with 5:54 left in the game. With the lead at 37-21, Freedom played ball control the rest of the game to secure the win.
Mohrbacher finished with a game-high 19 points while sophomore Shaye Bailey, playing despite the death of her grandmother earlier in the day, added 14.
It was the defensive side, though, that had the more decisive statistics. Freedom forced 29 turnovers while committing 10.
“We’re a younger team, but we got outplayed and we got outphysicaled,” said Eisenhuth, whose team finished at 15-10.
"It was a good year and we look forward to the future. We just have to get back into the gym and get better. We have to get better.”
Westmont Hilltop’s leading scorer was Berg, the only senior in the starting lineup, with 11 points. Junior Ella Brawley led the Hilltoppers with a game-high eight rebounds.
Freedom, now 19-5, advanced to play Greenville at a neutral site on Friday.
