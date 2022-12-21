Fifty years ago, a cheering bystander prevented photographer Chuck Mamula from capturing what might have been one of the most memorable images of a distinguished career.
Standing four rows up, near midfield at Three Rivers Stadium, Stephen Pipan, of Westmont, also celebrated and later saw his image used on highlight clips of the historic 1972 play dubbed The Immaculate Reception.
Don Bailey persuaded his future wife, Diane, to wait a few more minutes instead of leaving the stadium to beat the postgame traffic – a decision that enabled the couple to see rookie running back Franco Harris change the fortunes of the Pittsburgh Steelers franchise on a single, amazing play against the Oakland Raiders.
Memories of a great career and an even more respected man flowed freely on Wednesday after the stunning news of Pro Football Hall of Famer Harris’ death at age 72.
“I heard about it from my son, and I said, ‘That’s a terrible joke,’” said Mamula, a former Tribune-Democrat photographer who operated his own Johnstown business for decades. “I thought he was joking. I went and looked online. I thought, ‘How tragic? How ironic?’”
50th anniversary
Friday marks the 50th anniversary of the play known as The Immaculate Reception, when Harris made an improbable catch of a deflected pass and rambled to the end zone to give Pittsburgh a 13-7 victory over the Raiders. The franchise’s first playoff victory often is cited as the catalyst to four Super Bowl titles in a six-year span during the 1970s.
When the NFL celebrated its 100th season in 2019, The Immaculate Reception ranked first among the league’s 100 greatest plays.
The Steelers already had planned to retire Harris’ No. 32 jersey during halftime of Pittsburgh’s game against the now Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.
“It’s sad. It’s like losing a friend that I never knew,” said Pipan, 86, a retired Greater Johnstown School District teacher who attended the 1972 divisional playoff game and was caught celebrating by network television cameras. “After that catch and all the things he did for the Steelers, I’ve been a fan for years and years and years.”
Bailey, the former Forest Hills High School coach and a Cambria County Sports Hall of Famer, had similar sentiments.
“That is so sad,” Bailey said. “He had been such a contributor to not only football but also to mankind. He was a great football player, but probably a better person.”
'One of the nicest guys'
Another Cambria County Sports Hall of Famer, Steve Smear, was Harris’ teammate at Penn State University under coach Joe Paterno. This summer, Smear and Harris had participated in a Happy Valley alumni-themed cruise.
“He was a sophomore when I was a senior at Penn State,” said Smear, a Bishop McCort Catholic High School graduate from Johnstown. “He came in with (Penn State running back) Lydell Mitchell. He lived in the North Halls, where I lived when I was at Penn State. One of the nicest guys you’d ever want to meet.
“Seeing him on the cruise, being with him and interacting with the Penn State fans that were there. … He was just a great, great guy.”
Harris’ greatness encompassed 13 NFL seasons (12 with the Steelers) that included 12,120 rushing yards and 91 touchdowns. Nine Pro Bowl selections. Eight seasons as a 1,000-yard rusher. 47 career 100-yard rushing games.
Most important, four Super Bowl victories.
Harris rushed for 1,556 yards in 19 postseason games and was the MVP in the Super Bowl IX win over the Minnesota Vikings after running for 158 yards in the Steelers’ first championship.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrined Harris in Canton in 1990.
'Immaculate'
Despite those numbers and achievements, Harris always will be remembered for The Immaculate Reception.
The Steelers trailed the Oakland Raiders 7-6 with 22 seconds left in the AFC Divisional playoff game. Facing a fourth-and-10 from their own 40-yard line, the Steelers had one last snap.
Harris made a shoestring catch of quarterback Terry Bradshaw’s deflected desperation pass intended for running back John “Frenchy” Fuqua near the Oakland 35.
As the pass arrived downfield, Fuqua leaped just as Raiders safety Jack Tatum collided with him.
The ball caromed toward the artificial playing surface at Three Rivers Stadium, seemingly ending the postseason hopes of Steelers fans.
Harris ran toward the play and instinctively scooped up the football before it hit the field. He dashed about 40 yards to the end zone for the winning touchdown with a few seconds left.
The undefeated Miami Dolphins beat the Steelers the next week on the way to a perfect season and a Super Bowl victory.
But the foundation had been set for the Steel Curtain dynasty.
'Didn't get the picture'
An accomplished, award-winning photographer, Mamula had a chance to get the shot he wanted.
“I was on the field the whole game until midway through the fourth quarter,” Mamula said. “(Former Tribune-Democrat photographer) Merle Agnello was my mentor. He had a press box pass. We went to most of the games during the season. Our plan was, I would always come up to the press box with 5 or 10 minutes left in the game and we would get organized and get ready to leave for Johnstown.
“We were in the baseball press box in the end zone that Franco ran into,” Mamula said. “I had my long lens. I never saw a really good still picture of that play. I probably would have gotten it, except the guy behind me was so excited that he grabbed my shoulders and started shaking me. I didn’t get a picture of him running down the sidelines.”
Mamula had plenty of other great shots. Celebrating players and fans. Officials on the phone in the Pirates dugout, conferring about whether the play was “legal.” But not of Franco running.
“We had a picture of the players huddled up for the extra point. I had a picture of the officials huddle up in the dugout talking on the phone,” Mamula said. “Still, I didn’t realize the significance of that play until the next day and subsequent days after that when you start hearing that was the greatest play in the history of the NFL. Had I realized it at the time, the guy who had shook me and I would probably have gone at it in the press box.”
'Wait one moment'
Bailey was at the outset of a 375-win, 45-year high school coaching career when he and Diane attended the 1972 playoff game at Three Rivers Stadium.
“I was dating my (future) wife back then,” Bailey said. “I was home, and she called and said, ‘My dad has two tickets to the football game. Do you want to go?’
“On the way down I was pulled over for speeding,” Bailey added. “I didn’t get a ticket. I told him I was going to the Steelers game and he let me go.”
It appeared as if Bailey’s and the Steelers’ good fortunes had taken a wrong turn late in the game against the Raiders.
“The Steelers had played well the whole game and had the lead,” Bailey said. “Then (Raiders quarterback Ken) Stabler scored on that broken play, and all of a sudden the Steelers were down 7-6 and there wasn’t much time left in the game.
“Three incompletions. Fourth down. My wife said, ‘Let’s go and beat the traffic.’ I said, ’Let’s wait one moment.’”
A wise decision.
“You could see the pass thrown, see the deflection,” Bailey said. “You couldn’t see much else except Franco going down the sideline. There was jubilation throughout the stadium. It was quite a feeling to be there without realizing quite the story it would become.”
'Everything was crazy'
Pipan, who taught math and was a guidance counselor at Greater Johnstown, had prime seats.
“I sat four rows up at the 50-yard line but I had to stand for the whole game,” Pipan said. “I watched it. I was there. I remember he caught the ball and just ran right off the field. Everything was crazy that day.
“It was spectacular. I was in awe. They showed my face on national TV. They probably thought there is a typical steelworker.”
Steelers fans – and NFL fans – probably won’t forget Franco Harris or The Immaculate Reception.
“I used to say, ‘Franco, you’re a rock star. You’re like Beyonce. Prince. You’re one name,’” Smear said. “All you had to do was say Franco. He probably was the guy with the most name recognition of any Penn State player.
"It was well-deserved. He was a really good college player and great professional player.”
Smear and so many others had a difficult time on Wednesday, thinking about his friend and paying tribute to a great man.
“First you go through the shock of the thing, dying that quickly,” Smear said. “Then you think about the guy and think, ‘What a great guy.’ He volunteered and did so many things for people. You can’t say enough good things about him.”
