ALTOONA, Pa. – Matt Fraizer and Joe Perez each blasted home runs for Altoona on Wednesday night as the Curve surpassed their 2022 attendance mark and defeated the Senators 5-4 at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Altoona’s 2023 attendance is currently at 288,467 fans, which passes the 2022 season’s total of 285,777 with four home games remaining at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The Curve are averaging 4,579 fans per home game this season, their largest mark since 2019.
Fraizer smacked a three-run home run in the first inning to give the Curve the early advantage. After walks to Tsung-Che Cheng and Perez, Fraizer left the yard in right field against Harrisburg starter Andrew Alvarez for his eighth home run of the season. He finished the day 2-for-4 and extended his current hitting streak to 17 games, matching Cheng for the longest in the Eastern League this season.
The Curve were then held without a run until the eighth inning, when Perez lifted an 0-1 pitch from Patrick Ruotolo over the wall in left-center field to give Altoona the lead. Perez bailed out the bullpen with his two-run homer in the eighth inning to take a 5-4 lead. Perez has reached base safely in all 21 games he’s played for Altoona with seven home runs and a 1.140 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS).
Anthony Solometo tossed 4 1/3 innings in his 12th start of the season for Altoona. Solometo allowed just two baserunners, a single to James Wood and a triple to Brady House to start the second inning to account for Harrisburg’s first run of the game. Solometo retired every other hitter he faced and struck out three before hitting his pitch limit of 65.
Michell Miliano tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief after Solometo and worked around four baserunners in his outing. With the Curve holding a 3-1 advantage, Harrisburg rallied for three runs off Geronimo Franzua to take a 4-3 advantage.
Cameron Junker earned the win with 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, working around a ninth inning single to lock down the win.
Wood finished with two hits. Dylan Crews, the No. 2 overall pick in 2023 out of Louisiana State, went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts.
Outfielder Matt Gorski was promoted to Triple-A Indianapolis. Second baseman Jase Bowen and right-handed pitcher Bubba Chandler have been promoted from High-A Greensboro to Double-A Altoona.
The Curve continue their final six-game series of the 2023 season at Peoples Natural Gas Field against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, at 6 p.m. Thursday. Right-hander Sean Sullivan takes the ball for Altoona against Harrisburg southpaw Mitchell Parker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.