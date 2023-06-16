SOMERSET, N.J. – Left-hander Nick Dombkowski tossed 4 2/3 innings of one-run relief and Matt Fraizer combined with Liover Peguero for five hits at the top of the order to lead the Altoona Curve to a 6-2 win over the Somerset Patriots on Friday night at TD Bank Ballpark.
With the win and Erie’s victory, the Curve remain one game back of first place in the Southwest Division with nine games remaining in the first half of the season.
Altoona got solo home runs from Fraizer and Matt Gorski in the early innings and built a 3-1 lead after six innings. The Curve put three runs on the board in the seventh inning against Patriots lefty Lisandro Santos when Connor Scott doubled and stole third, then scored when Dylan Shockley reached on an error. Peguero doubled to put men at second and third. Fraizer drove them both home with a solid single back through the middle.
The Curve offense did their part, but Dombkowski was brilliant in relief of Sean Sullivan, who tossed 74 pitches in 3 1/3 innings in his return from the injured list. Dombkowski stranded a pair of inherited runners in the fourth and then allowed just one baserunner in his next three innings of relief. Jasson Dominguez swatted a solo homer in the eighth inning to account for Somerset’s lone run off Dombkowski, who finished off the eighth with a strikeout and a groundball out. The 4 2/3 innings covered is his longest outing of the campaign.
Juan Minaya tossed a scoreless ninth inning to finish off the win for Altoona.
Peguero collected three hits in the win, picking up his 20th multi-hit game and third 3-hit contest. Jacob Gonzalez added two hits and a walk, while Lolo Sanchez accounted for Altoona’s first run with a run-scoring double in the second inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.