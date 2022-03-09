NEW PARIS, Pa. – The Chestnut Ridge High School boys basketball team entered the fourth quarter of a PIAA Class 3A first-round playoff game trailing District 7 Washington by a single point.
Most people in the Lions’ gymnasium probably thought the game might come down to which team had the final possession in what had been a back-and-forth contest through three quarters.
But Chestnut Ridge tallied 26 fourth-quarter points while holding the Prexies to single-digit scoring en route to a historic 69-53 victory.
The District 5-8-9 subregional champion Lions won a state playoff game for the first time in the boys program’s history, according to both coach Don Ellis and Athletic Director Mark Clevenger.
The Lions (19-7) will face Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference rival Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in the second round on Saturday. The District 6 runner-up Marauders beat District 10 third-place Girard.
“In the fourth quarter, we really communicated and played defense,” said Chestnut Ridge junior guard Christian Hinson, who scored 22 points, including five 3-pointers. “That led to offense, and one thing led to another. The momentum just took us to the win.”
Chestnut Ridge senior guard Matt Whysong went 8-for-10 on the free throw line in the final quarter and finished with 16 points.
Senior forward Hayden Little had 13 points and six rebounds, and sophomore guard Nate Whysong scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
“It was insane, very intense,” Hinson said. “We’re not used to that very much in the Laurel Highlands. We really took it to them and our guys stepped up.
“Nate grabbing 11 boards, you’ve got to commend him.
“That’s what won the game, tough guys like that.”
District 7 fifth-place Washington closed a 17-4 season.
Sophomore point guard Ruben Gordon had 17 points and 11 rebounds, senior guard Tayshawn Levy had 13 points, and senior forward Brandon Patterson had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Prexies.
“We made our foul shots when we had to,” Ellis said. “We were a little careless with the ball in the first half. We weren’t used to their speed, their anticipation of passes.
“Once we figured out the flow of the game and how quick they were, we calmed down and did all the simple things – the box outs, getting back on defense. We eliminated a lot of fast breaks.”
Hinson had eight points in the opening quarter, and Matt Whysong hit two free throws to give the Lions a 12-9 lead with 38 seconds left. But Gordon answered with a basket, and Levy’s 3-pointer with :03 on the clock gave the Prexies a 14-12 first-quarter advantage.
Ridge built a seven-point second-quarter lead on Braden Ickes’ field goal at 2:55 (25-18), and the Lions were up 28-22 after Nate Whysong’s 3-pointer at 1:11. Washington closed the opening half on a 5-0 run to pull within 28-27 at intermission.
The Prexies used a 12-6 spurt to open the third quarter with a 39-34 lead. But Chestnut Ridge’s Ickes made a shot with 1 second left to pull the hosts within 44-43 entering the fourth quarter.
The Lions’ 12-2 start to the final quarter put them up 55-46 with 3:21 left after Nate Whysong scored a free throw.
“It’s what I teach the kids,” Ellis said. “I tell them all the time at practice, less dribbling, more passing, look for the open man. Look ahead. We did it perfectly. They were releasing. We were finding them. They were finishing.”
The intensity picked up in the closing minutes, with some minor pushing and shoving, but the officials and both teams’ coaches did a good job of keeping the situation from escalating.
“This means the world because this is the first time we ever made it and won a state playoff game,” Hinson said after the boys program matched a feat accomplished by the Lions’ girls on Tuesday. “We’re going to take it one step at a time and worry about the next game.”
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic won a pair of games over the Lions during the regular season – 76-60 and 83-62.
“They’re obviously very good,” Ellis said of the Marauders. “They’re talented. We’ll be ready. They played us twice and beat us both times pretty good. But this is a new month, a new beginning. It’s a new challenge.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.