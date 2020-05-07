Four Windber Area High School student-athletes announced their college choices during a virtual conference call on Thursday afternoon.
The quartet of Ramblers standouts represented the football, soccer, cross country and baseball programs and are set on pursuing degrees in environmental chemistry, engineering, biology pre-medicine and forensic science.
• Evan Custer, St. Vincent College, football
Custer was a versatile three-year playmaker for coach Matt Grohal’s Ramblers. He’s headed to college as a placekicker and punter after making 36 of 38 extra points last season and averaging 50.5 yards on 52 kickoffs.
“He joined us his sophomore year and has been a tremendous leader and a great kid on and off the field and in our community,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said of Custer, who also caught 31 passes for 453 yards and four TDs as a senior and made 86 tackles and four interceptions on defense. “He’ll do well. He was (Pennsylvania Football News) first-team all-state at kicker, a well-deserved award.”
Custer will major in environmental chemistry at St. Vincent College and play for Bearcats coach Aaron Smetanka.
“I had a bond from the start with all the coaches,” Custer said. “They’re more based on the academic part of it than they were the football side. That’s a big go for me, to get the academics done. Instead of ‘just go play football,’ it’s ‘go get your degree and you can play football on the side.’ ”
Custer earned six letters at Windber, including one letter apiece in soccer, basketball and track and field. He also was a two-time state champion in Pennsylvania National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) in 2017 and 2020.
In his Ramblers career, Custer had 59 career catches for 820 yards and six touchdowns. He made a school-record 69 of 76 extra-point attempts and three of six field-goal tries during his career. This past season, Windber advanced to the District 5 Class A playoffs.
“I really like the (St. Vincent College) football program,” Custer said. “It’s on the up-and-coming side. They had two kickers who were both seniors and one kicker who was a junior who just transferred.
“They were in need. That caught my eye.”
He is the son of Brian and Melissa Custer.
• Matthew Shank, Waynesburg University, cross country
Shank lettered three times in cross country for the Ramblers, coached by Barb DiLoretto. He also participated in track and field while collecting seven letters overall.
Shank was a member of the Ramblers’ District 5 championship squad in 2017 and he advanced to PIAA competition three times. He also was part of Windber’s 3,200-meter relay squad that advanced to the PIAA Track and Field Championships in 2018.
“I was honored to be able to be a part of that team and to be able to go to states the three times that I went,” Shank said of the District 5 cross country gold-medal squad. “My favorite time going to states was as the district champions with the rest of the boys team. I was with the rest of the runners and it was a really fun trip.”
Shank will major in forensic science at Waynesburg University.
“I hope to be a crime scene investigator,” he said.
“Waynesburg is a very small community, a lot like Windber, and I like being able to have that small connection in classes,” Shank added. “They have a very prestigious cross country team.”
He is the son of Geoffrey and Esther Shank.
“Matt has been running with me since he was in junior high and that’s how we started our whole junior high program,” DiLoretto said. “Matt will do well. He’s a very coachable kid. He’s hard-working and has a strong work ethic.”
• Jacob Steinbeck, Westminster College, soccer
Steinbeck lettered four seasons with the Ramblers, including on teams that won the District 5-A crown in 2016 and 2017. He scored 41 career goals and had 21 assists. Windber was 5-A runner-up in 2019.
He was a three-time Somerset County selection and county player of the year in 2018. Steinbeck also was part of the 2018 PA West State Cup championship.
“It really starts before we ever get on the field,” Windber boys soccer coach Brett Hoffman said. “Jake is a successful student-athlete. He really is an outstanding young man that lives out his faith. All of those things make him successful before we ever step onto the soccer field.
“Then, once we get on the soccer field Jake is certainly a great competitor. Jake is by far one of the most competitive people that we have on the team. Not only does that push the tempo for his teammates, but it drives him to get better and better.”
A recipient of both the National Merit Scholar Commendation and PHEAA Merit Certificate, Steinbeck will major in biology/pre-medicine at Westminster College. He is a National AP Scholar and an AP Scholar with Distinction.
“Their academics – their biology program and their medical affiliation – was a big part of it,” Steinbeck said of his college choice. “I really like the small-town environment which is really similar to Windber. It’s kind of a really easy transition. I like how everyone knows everybody and everyone is real close. You’re not just a number on a page.
“From an athletic standpoint I’ve been looking to play soccer in college ever since I was in AYSO. Westminster gave me that opportunity to earn a degree and play soccer,” he said.
He is the son of Jim and Cheryl Steinbeck.
Jacob said the current coronavirus has revealed the importance of his field of study, pre-medicine.
“With everything that’s been going around right now it’s kind of fueled my fire to be able to actually go and make a physical change in the world,” Steinbeck said. “That’s what I’ve always wanted to do, a chance to make a positive change and truly help people. I feel the medical field is the best way to do that.”
• Chase Vargo, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, baseball
Vargo was a three-year starter at shortstop and pitcher for the Ramblers. In 49 games he batted .444, including a .589 batting average as a junior in 2019. His senior season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The first thing that jumps off the page is Chase’s work ethic is second to none,” Ramblers baseball coach Dan Clark said. “If you’re a neutral observer and you just show up at a game and know nothing about Windber baseball, you look at how he carries himself coming onto the field and how he carries himself on the field. He’s a vocal leader. He’s always engaged. That work ethic is why he’s been as successful as he’s been.”
Vargo collected 69 hits with four homers and 30 stolen bases. He struck out only 15 times during his three years. On the mound, Vargo had a 2.21 ERA with 107 strikeouts. He also lettered in basketball on a District 5-AA runner-up squad.
“From a baseball standpoint, coach Dan (Clark) brought college to high school,” Vargo said of the Ramblers coach. “He brought the drills that he played with and made it fun to do all that stuff. From a school standpoint, Mr. (Scott) McClain always helped me with math. I’ve always had something with math.”
Vargo will major in engineering at Pitt-Johnstown and play baseball for veteran coach Todd Williams.
“The campus is great, a lot bigger than I thought it was,” Vargo said of UPJ. “The coaching staff, I’ve been around (assistant coaches) Rick (Roberts) and George (Roberts) since I was 7 or 8 years old. We’ve always had a connection. I got to meet Coach Williams and he made it sound really fun.
“UPJ is known for its engineering and they have a lot of success with the engineers there,” Vargo said.
He is the son of Bob and Dara Vargo.
