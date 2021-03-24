TRANSFER – Four-time defending state champion Reynolds set the tone early in Wednesday’s PIAA Class 2A Team Duals quarterfinal match against visiting Forest Hills.
The Raiders won the first six bouts, five via falls, on their way to a 50-21 victory over the Rangers to advance.
Reynolds (17-1) advances to Saturday’s 11 a.m. state semifinals at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.
Reynolds will meet WPIAL powerhouse Burrell, a 32-31 winner (by criteria) over Chestnut Ridge.
“We knew we had a tall task ahead of us, but I think our team went out and competed today, and that’s all the coaching staff can ask,” Forest Hills coach Jake Strayer said.
The Rangers concluded a 9-2 season.
Reynolds received pins from Rocco John-Daniello (285 pounds, 20 seconds), Logan Hammerschmidt (106, 30 seconds), Liam Foore (120, 45 seconds), Penn State commit Gary Steen (126, 51 seconds) and Kane Kettering (132, 1:42).
Chase Bell got a forfeit victory at 113 to give Reynolds a 36-0 lead in the first six matchups.
“A lot of guys – and Forest Hills – haven’t wrestled in five or six weeks – kids that didn’t make the postseason roster, or didn’t make it past sections. It’s been a while,” Reynolds coach Casey Taylor said. “But Logan Hammerschmidt did a really good job. Liam Foore did a nice job. Those guys kind’ve started the run, 36-0, that kind’ve put it at ease for us.”
Three straight Forest Hills victories ended the shutout.
Easton Toth picked up a fall in 4:20 at 138. Tye Templeton followed with a pin in 4:53 at 145.
Two-time state champion Jackson Arrington, a North Carolina State commit, also pinned Cam Klenke in 2:36 at 152.
At 160, Reynolds’ Kaiden Berger picked up a 6-2 decision over Dustin Flinn. Forest Hills senior Ryan Weyandt, a Lock Haven recruit who has earned two PIAA fifth-place medals, won a 7-0 decision over Jalen Wagner. Cole Toy received a forfeit at 189 for Reynolds.
Mitchell Mason concluded the match with a fall in 1:43 at 215.
“Jalen Wagner lost a tough match to the No. 5 kid in the state (Ryan Weyandt),” Taylor said. “He wrestled really hard, regardless of a personal situation. To come in there and do that is phenomenal.”
Reynolds’ lineup proved to be too deep and talented for Forest Hills to gain early traction.
“They are just a solid team from 106 to 285,” Strayer said. “We started off slow and it was tough to get the momentum back.”
Forest Hills won its second straight District 6 team title.
“Overall, it was a great season and the coaches are very proud of the team,” Strayer said. “It was our goal to win another district title this year. To place in the top eight in the state was a huge accomplishment.”
