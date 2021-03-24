Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.