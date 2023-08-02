Somerset County schools Berlin Brothersvalley, Meyersdale, North Star and Windber will begin their first football seasons in the Inter-County Conference this fall.
League powerhouse Bellwood- Antis has moved to the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, which could lead to more parity within the ICC.
The four area schools, who were prior members of the WestPAC, were represented at Wednesday’s ICC football media day at Northern Bedford County’s Panther Community Stadium.
“We’re excited,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Doug Paul said. “Being able to still play Windber, Meyersdale and North Star, and getting to play some of the teams we played before in the playoffs, now getting to play them in the regular season, I could see us forming some good rivalries.
“Northern Bedford is a team we’re going to be playing every year. The last 10 years or so, they’ve been as solid of a football program in the area as any other team around. They’re expected to have a great team this year. We’re definitely looking forward to it. The real benefits, I think, are we’re not scrambling for JV and junior high schedules like we have in the past.”
The Mountaineers went 11-1 and were Appalachian Bowl and WestPAC champions in 2022. Berlin Brothersvalley lost to eventual PIAA runner-up Westinghouse in the District 5-8 Class 2A subregional title game.
District 5 schools Berlin Brothersvalley, Everett, Meyersdale, Northern Bedford County, North Star, Tussey Mountain and Windber make up the ICC’s South Division.
The North Division consists of Claysburg-Kimmel, Curwensville, Glendale, Juniata Valley, Moshannon Valley, Mount Union, Southern Huntingdon County and West Branch. Each team will play every other school in their division.
Berlin Brothersvalley will play Claysburg-Kimmel, Moshannon Valley and Mount Union in its crossover games. Meyersdale battles Curwensville, Glendale and Southern Huntingdon County. North Star takes on Juniata Valley, Moshannon Valley and West Branch. Windber meets Curwensville, Glendale and Juniata Valley.
Because there is one less team in the South Division, each squad will have the choice to schedule a nonconference game or take a bye week during the season.
Windber went 11-2 and won the District 5 Class 1A crown with a 14-0 victory over Northern Bedford County.
The Ramblers fell to eventual PIAA champion Steelton-Highspire in the PIAA playoffs. Joining the ICC will create stability in terms of fielding a yearly schedule.
“It’s exciting to have a little bit of a solid background knowing that we have a schedule at least for a couple years here,” Windber coach Matt Grohal said. “I think the downside is travel, obviously. We’re certainly excited to know that we have a good schedule in place, and we got 10 games slated. We’re not chasing games all over the state like we have been the last couple years.”
North Star compiled a 4-6 mark in 2022. Competing against teams with similar enrollment figures makes the Cougars believe they are in the right league.
“I think it’s a good fit for us as far as we’re going to play a lot of schools that are similar in size to us,” North Star coach Bob Landis said. “You’re seeing the same number of kids on the sidelines. There’s not a lot of co-op schools, so they’re very similar in makeup to us.
“Obviously, some of the bus rides are going to be a little bit longer than usual, but that’s really not that big of a deal.”
Meyersdale went 2-7 during the 2022 campaign. The Red Raiders are eager to compete within the ICC starting this fall.
“I believe that joining the ICC gives us long-term stability as a football program, and also school-wide for athletics,” Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson said. “The transition to the ICC has established competitive sections and a strong conference in which we can sustain a 10-game regular season schedule year after year.”
“Great competition is definitely a trait of the new teams we’ll face in the ICC. I believe we’ll see a variety of skill sets from teams who take pride in their football programs, which should lead to exciting Friday night lights throughout the ICC regular-season schedule.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
