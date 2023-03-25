BRADENTON, Fla. – Baltimore tallied four runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Pittsburgh 6-4 on Saturday night at LECOM Park.
Anthony Bemboom and Ryan O'Hearn each hit their second home runs of the spring for 15-12-3 Baltimore. DL Hall received the victory, and Yennier Cano notched the save.
Pittsburgh (9-15-4) starter Vince Velasquez struck out seven batters in five-plus innings while allowing one run in his fourth start.
Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz reached base safely three times in five plate appearances out of the leadoff spot after going 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored. Second baseman Rodolfo Castro has hit safely in six of his past seven games after going 1-for-2.
Pittsburgh left-hander Angel Perdomo induced a double play to the first batter he faced while also striking out his 13th batter of the spring. Perdomo’s 13 punchouts are the most among all Pirates relievers.
Pirates outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba legged out an infield single while also recording an RBI. Minor league callup Mike Jarvis had a two-run double in his only at-bat in the eighth inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.