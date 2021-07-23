Two-out lightning struck in a big way for Champion City Friday night at the expense of the Johnstown Mill Rats.
Treyben Funderburg’s three-run homer capped off a four-run rally for the Kings after two down in the top of the seventh inning that broke open a close game and propelled Champion City to an 11-7 Prospect League victory over Johnstown at Sargent's Stadium at the Point.
“We were one out away from having a really good game,” said Mill Rats manager Parker Lynn, whose club now trails Chillicothe by a half-game in the Prospect League Ohio River Valley Division second-half standings after the Paints’ win over West Virginia.
“But you can’t pin it down to that one inning, because we had a lot of opportunities and didn’t come through,” Lynn added.
The Mill Rats (10-8 second half, 17-30 overall) stranded 11 base runners.
“We had some baserunning errors that took us out of innings and didn’t come up with the big hits when we could have opened it up,” Lynn said.
Funderburg finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Kings (4-12, 21-24), who also got two hits each from Edrick Padilla, J.J. Wetherholt, and Joel Gardner.
Trey Lipscomb went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs for Johnstown, while teammates Nick Hess, Ben Newbert and Christian Scott each picked up a pair of hits.
Champion City scored a pair of runs in both the second and third innings to open up an early lead. Gardner’s two-run single put the Kings on the board, and one inning later Wetherholt drew a bases-loaded walk before Ethan Krizen grounded into a double play to make it 4-0.
Johnstown got two back in the home half of the third after Lipscomb’s double brought home D.J. Alexander and Scott, who led off the inning with consecutive singles.
Funderburg led off the fourth with a triple and subsequently came home on a wild pitch, and the Kings later extended their lead to 7-2 in the fifth on a run-scoring grounder by Krizen and an RBI single by Padilla.
The Mill Rats came right back with three in the bottom of the frame as Ryan McCarthy’s run-scoring single was followed by Hess coming home on a wild pitch. Alexander then drew a two-out bases-loaded walk to make it 7-5.
That set the stage for the Kings’ big seventh inning.
With two outs and nobody on, Wetherholt tripled and scored on Krizen’s single. Padilla followed with a base hit, and Funderburg then blasted a shot to deep center field that gave the Kings all the breathing room they needed.
Scott’s RBI double and Lipscomb’s run-scoring grounder in the bottom of the eighth set the eventual final.
Johnstown will play a two-game series at West Virginia Saturday and Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.