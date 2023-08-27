The Johnstown Tomahawks prioritized an upgrade at the goaltending position throughout the offseason.
The result has produced a competitive preseason camp with four netminders competing for roster spots as the North American Hockey League season approaches.
“We wanted to try to find a way to strengthen our overall goaltending any way possible,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said.
“I think there is no secret how important the position is.”
The Tomahawks missed the playoffs by two points last season, ending a string of three straight postseason appearances.
The East Division fifth-place team (29-26-5) collected 189 goals, an average of 3.15 a game.
That total should have been strong enough to earn a playoff spot.
But Johnstown allowed 211 goals, 3.52 a game. The goalies don’t own all the blame for defensive lapses that led to opponents’ goals, but they are the last line of defense.
The Tomahawks have four goaltenders in camp at North Central Recreation Center in Ebensburg, including returnee Alec Rajalin-Scharp (18-13-3), a rookie from Stockholm, Sweden, who made a solid impression in net, especially during the second half of the season.
Johnstown’s first-round NAHL draft selection Jacob Osborne (12th overall) is a 6-foot-2 netminder who went 16-8-2 with the Wellington Dukes and then posted an 8-4-2 postseason record in the Ontario Junior Hockey League last season.
“We had Alec eligible to return, and we wanted to build as much of a competitive, quality crease as we could,” Letizia said.
“Jacob was a main target for us heading into the draft, as he had great numbers and success previously and we hope that he can continue to provide that here.
“He is a tireless worker that is in great physical shape and committed to his craft.”
Zack Ferris, 18, a New Jersey Rockets product from Venetia in Washington County, won 10 games last season and spent time working with the Tomahawks as the schedule wound down.
Johnstown picked him in the fifth round (140th) in the NAHL Draft.
“Zack Ferris played in the (Five Nations Tournament) and won a gold with Team USA (in 2021),” Tomahawks goaltending coach Nick Mish said. “He practiced with us for a little bit at the end of last season. He ended up in Tri-City in the USHL as an emergency back up toward the end of the season, as well.”
Darek Bartosak, 19, of Vitkovice, Czechia, won 11 games last season in Europe.
“Having a good four-person battle and letting it play out is always a good thing,” Mish said. “At the end of the day, whoever is stopping the puck and battling is probably the one who ends up in the net.”
“All four guys are hungry and eager to battle in training camp,” Letizia added.
The Tomahawks had an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday at North Central Recreation Center.
The team tentatively will move practice to 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial once the ice is down early next month.
Johnstown will play the Rochester Jr. Americans in a preseason game at Penn State University’s Pegula Ice Arena on Wednesday and a second exhibition tentatively is set for Sept. 3 at 1st Summit Arena.
The regular season will begin Sept. 8-9 at the Maryland Black Bears. Four games at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota, follow on Sept. 13-16.
The Tomahawks then travel to Philadelphia on Sept. 22-23 to face the Rebels before hosting the home opener on Sept. 30 against the New Hampshire Mountain Kings at 1st Summit Arena.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
