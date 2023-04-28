It all started as a dream when this year’s high school seniors were in their formative years on area softball diamonds.
Years and years of endless drills and games, relentless commitment and offseason dedication were the elements bonding Central Cambria’s Kami Kamzik, Ferndale Area’s Angelina Wagner, Richland’s Anna Burke and Westmont Hilltop’s Zailees Seda as they chased the opportunity to possibly play NCAA Division I softball.
Their unwavering faith and hard work were rewarded as the area quartet all earned scholarships to play at the NCAA’s highest level.
The fruits of their labor, along with driven and knowledgeable coaches over the quartet’s playing careers, were laid many years ago and have fully blossomed. Their collective dreams came true during the November signing period when Kamzik inked with the University of Notre Dame, Burke landed with Wagner College and Seda and Wagner both will play together at St. Peter’s University. The four players had their freshman seasons canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but have never slowed down in their pursuit to fulfill their childhood goals.
It is difficult to recall another group of accomplished softball players in one class. Producing four Division I softball players in one year is rare for this area. In 2019, the area sent Adam Cecere (Forest Hills), Carson Ertter (Bishop Carroll Catholic) and Grant Norris (Somerset Area) to the Wake Forest, Penn State and Duke (now a graduate student at Penn State), respectively, baseball programs.
This area’s boom in talent produced can be traced to a few different factors.
“Softball has exploded over the past few years, from youth rec leagues, travel circuits and all the way to the collegiate level,” Central Cambria coach Steve Ruddek said. “NCAA softball viewership continues to expand exponentially compared to baseball. It’s a faster, tighter game both in the speed and distance of the plays, as well as the overall duration that tends to draw people in.”
Burke, Seda and Wagner played together on the same local travel team coached by their fathers.
“Three of the four players were coached by Dickie Burke, Luis Seda and myself on the Pennsylvania Cardinals,” Ferndale coach Chris Wagner said. “What I personally witnessed and was part of were some very driven and competitive people wanting to win, us all getting together and figuring out the best drills and teaching tools for training to get the girls to their maximum potential, which we made sure to utilize during each and every practice.”
Early dedication to softball helped separate this class from others in the past.
“I think we have four Division I players in this local class because they made an early commitment to the sport and thrived to get better and be competitive at the highest level,” Westmont Hilltop coach Monica Cox said. “Their effort, sacrifices and amount of hours in overall training that these ladies put in after practices was incredible, leading them to achieve their own goals early in their junior years.”
The quartet will be supporting each other when they begin their collegiate careers in the fall.
“It is amazing to see that other girls in the area are continuing their softball careers after high school,” Kamzik said. “I know how hard I worked, so it’s neat to see that other athletes in my class had to work just as hard to play at the next level.”
“It’s always been a dream to play in college, especially Division I, and playing with one of my teammates when I was a kid is even more great,” Angelina Wagner said. “Watching Anna and Zailees, I always knew they would grow up and be great players. They always worked hard and were at all of the practices. They always came through when we needed them to.
“I think this area produced four local players because we were all brought up by great families.
“We were all taught determination and hard work and it paid off.”
‘Highest level’
All four players were standouts at an early age. Their continual development and improvement were noticed by their coaches and parents.
A hunger for more advanced knowledge of the sport ensued.
“The access to higher knowledge online got better and the steadfast belief our children can get to the highest level is what made this happen,” Chris Wagner said. “I’m proud not just of the four going Division I, but all the girls those four pushed who will also be pursuing college softball careers at different levels. When these girls all first started showing their talent and knowledge in rec games/all-star games, it made the competition level in our small area go way up.”
It was then that the quartet emerged as the cream rising to the top among local players.
“After Angelina and Anna dominated on the same rec team at V.E. Erickson in 2014-15, it was the following year that Kami started striking everybody out,” Chris Wagner said. “We knew then as coaches that we had to step it up with our girls as well. We just kept learning, teaching and pushed other coaches, who in turn pushed right back, causing us to keep climbing levels of softball knowledge necessary to know if we wanted to keep winning. The arrival of Luis Seda and Zailees to our travel team was the final piece of talent we needed to dominate in travel ball.”
Kamzik, a 6-foot right-handed pitcher who played with the Beverly Bandits the past few summers, enjoyed her early years on the diamond.
“I think our youth leagues in the area are awesome,” Kamzik said. “They get kids started young. It was fun and taught us to compete at a young age.”
Zailees Seda was quick to thank Team Pennsylvania for helping her advance to the Division I level.
“We have also gotten to where we are now because of our support systems,” the standout shortstop said. “Our coaching staff for starters does an amazing job at helping with the recruiting process. Our parents support us, and they worked harder than ever to make sure that we could play for the best of the best.”
While the four players located the best travel program for them, a common bond formed between them.
“We all just took a love to game and realized we wanted something more with it,” Anna Burke said. “Travel teams started developing and we started playing with each other or against each other, which ultimately only made us better in the end. Through travel, we got to play better competition, which made us work harder and compete more, which overall made us the gifted players we are now. It was just the culture we grew up in.”
“There is no coincidence that three of the four were able to play travel ball together for many years,” Luis Seda said. “Zailees, Angelina and Anna learned how to battle and compete together at a very high level in their early years before showcasing their skills with top-tier travel organizations in the East Coast – Zailees and Anna with Team Pennsylvania and Angelina with the Ohio Outlaws. Kamzik was also part of Team Pennsylvania, where she was able to showcase her skills and pull the eyes of many college coaches during her career.”
‘Very driven’
It takes a village for athletes to reach their full potential. Each player praised their family and coaches for their help over their careers.
Each athlete will bring something different to their future college teams. St. Peter’s will welcome both Seda and Angelina Wagner, who started playing 10-under softball at the age of 6, for the 2024 spring season.
“Zailees is a spark, on and off the field, in the dugout and everywhere around,” Cox said. “Her energy is contagious and her positive mentality/attitude towards the game is always present.
“Her defense and leadership at shortstop will not go unnoticed and adding her bat to the game is a compliment that made it easy for the St. Peter’s University coaching staff to put their eyes on her and recruit her to be a Peacock. She respects the game and takes it very seriously, from practice to execution, which makes her a leader and a very competitive player. Zailees is a player that is always one step ahead of the game.”
“I always believed Angelina to be a Division I talent,” Chris Wagner said. “All her numbers match up. She runs to first in under three seconds, can throw a ball overhand around 220-230 feet in the air, hits for both power and average and she can play any position on the field to a very high level – besides catcher. To get recruited Division I, she had to concentrate on one of the qualities that makes her good and get really really good at it so she chose to be a pitcher. Angelina is one of the truest five-tool players I have ever witnessed in softball.”
Wagner College is netting a coachable catcher in Anna Burke.
“Anna has been working hard on her craft for as long as I’ve known her,” Richland coach John Ahlborn said. “She puts her all into the sport and having the dedication and work ethic that her parents instilled into her shows. I think Anna being on good travel ball teams has helped with her being noticed by the bigger colleges. Her dad has been her coach for awhile and he takes that job seriously, which I think showed Anna what it takes to be be a good ballplayer. Anna is a very coachable person who takes what you say and makes it her own.”
Kamzik will join the Fighting Irish, who compete in the steadily improving Atlantic Coast Conference.
“Kami has always been a very driven athlete, and one who decided, earlier than most, that softball was her passion and therefore her main focus,” Ruddek said. “She also had people recognize that with her physical prowess, determination and drive, she could definitely have success at a higher level. She pursued this early on moving on to larger clubs, with more exposure, which catapulted her into the national spotlight in her early teens. It cannot be stated enough that her work ethic and commitment are extraordinary, leading her to where she is now, planning to play for an extremely successful NCAA Division I program in Notre Dame. This didn’t just happen secondary to her athletic grace on the field, but also her classroom commitment as well. Kami is that rare combination of purposeful talent and commitment both on the field and in the classroom. Her extremely supportive family has been the icing on the cake for her domination.”
‘Tip of the iceberg’
While this year’s senior class is distinguished, a bright future with more talented players may ensue.
This past summer, the West Suburban Little League 14-under team won the Pennsylvania title and came within two victories of advancing to the Junior League Softball World Series.
West Suburban, the District 11 and Section 4 champions, went 4-0 and outscored their opponents 48-10 to win the state crown. The Red Rage went 4-0 in pool play at the East Region tournament and fell twice to Milford, Connecticut, in the best-of-3 championship series.
West Suburban’s success reflects what appears to be more high-end talent on the way in the future.
“Locally, starting with last year’s graduating seniors and continuing for the next several years at least, have mirrored this trend,” Ruddek said.
“There have been and will continue to be some exceptional athletes and motivated programs pushing the effort. Starting about eight years ago, there was an increase in travel ball programs for these age groups just within the Johnstown area that was created by a push for more meaningful competition and offseason development.
“There was a large influx of talented athletes with motivated parents, coaches and clubs that saw their potential.”
In 2022, the area sent Madison Griffin (Ligonier Valley) and Mackenzie Hoover (Forest Hills) to Youngstown State and Robert Morris, respectively. Ligonier Valley also has produced Division I talent in Jane Garver (2020 graduation year, Robert Morris), Maddy Grimm (2013, Kent State) and Lexie Petrof (2018, Akron) over the past decade.
Ruddek believes there are more skilled players coming on the horizon.
“I think this is is just the tip of the iceberg and there are many players through the next several years that could make a significant impact collegiately, should they chose to pursue that pathway,” Ruddek said.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.