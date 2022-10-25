The Conemaugh Township and Somerset girls volleyball and Bedford boys and Windber girls soccer teams earned No. 1 seeds in the upcoming District 5 playoffs.
In District 5 Class 1A boys soccer, Thursday’s first round will include games featuring No. 6 seed Fannett-Metal at No. 3 Rockwood at 4 p.m., No. 8 North Star at No. 1 McConnellsburg at 6 p.m., No. 5 Northern Bedford County at No. 4 Everett at 6 p.m. and No. 7 Berlin Brothersvalley at No. 2 Conemaugh Township at 7 p.m.
Semifinals are slated for Tuesday, with the championship game set for Nov. 3.
Thursday in District 5 Class 2A boys soccer, No. 4 Chestnut Ridge will visit No. 1 Bedford at 7 p.m., and No. 3 Forbes Road will travel to No. 2 Somerset at 7:30 p.m.
The championship game is planned for Tuesday.
The District 5 girls soccer Class 1A pairings feature No. 1 seed Windber hosting No. 8 Southern Fulton, No. 7 Everett at No. 2 Northern Bedford County and No. 4 seed Conemaugh Township entertaining McConnellsburg, all at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
No. 3 Rockwood will entertain No. 6 seed Berlin Brothersvalley at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Semifinals are scheduled for Monday with the championship game set for Nov. 2.
The District 5 Class 1A girls volleyball bracket includes four Thursday games at 7 p.m. No. 8 seed Meyersdale travels to No. 1 Conemaugh Township, No. 5 Northern Bedford County makes the trek to No. 4 Tussey Mountain, defending champion and No. 3 seed Berlin Brothersvalley hosts No. 6 Everett and No. 2 Shade entertains No. 7 Southern Fulton.
Semifinals are at the higher seeds on Monday with the title match set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Windber Area High School.
The District 5-8 Class 2A volleyball playoffs begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday game when No. 5 seed Westinghouse travels to No. 4 North Star. The winner will play at top-seed Somerset in a semifinal on Tuesday.
No. 3 seed and defending champion Bedford will travel to No. 2 Chestnut Ridge, also on Tuesday.
The title match is set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Windber Area High School.
