USA Powerlifting held its annual Pittsburgh Fall Classic on Nov. 7 in Tarentum. Four area powerlifters were among the 53 lifters (17 women and 36 men) from eight states competing at the Legends of Pittsburgh Fitness and Performance Center.
Hunter Chorik, a student at Penn Highlands Community College, posted personal records for squat (396 pounds) and deadlift (440) within the 74-kilogram weight class. He also benched 242 pounds.
Ben Vuckovich, participating in his first USA Powerlifting meet, proudly set personal records in all three of his lifts. Competing at 66 kilograms, Vuckovich posted a 390.5-pound squat, 236.5 bench and 440 deadlift.
Andrew Flowers, a senior at Richland High School, participated in his first USA Powerlifting meet at the 83-kilogram weight class. He benched 231, deadlifted 352 and squated 363.
Megan Harbaugh, a seventh-grader at Westmont Hilltop, broke the youth Pennsylvania state deadlift record. This new record brings her to a total of nine USA powerlifting youth Pennsylvania state records. Competing at 69 kilograms, Harbaugh benched 71.5, deadlifted 231.5 and squated 154.
