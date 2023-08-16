BOWIE, Md. – Matt Gorski put Altoona on the board in the first inning with an RBI double, but the Baysox pitching staff would silence Altoona for the rest of the contest as Bowie defeated the Curve 5-1 on Wednesday night at Prince George’s Stadium.
Gorski’s double came off the starter Connor Gillispie to score Jackson Glenn three batters into the game. It was the second night in a row that the Curve scored in the top of the first inning against the Baysox. Gorski was thrown out trying to stretch his double into a triple for the second out of the inning. Gillispie would go on to toss 5 1/3 innings and allow just three hits.
Curve starter Justin Meis allowed one run on two hits with five strikeouts over four innings in the spot start. The lone run came on a Max Wagner solo home run in the bottom of the first inning. Omar Cruz followed with two scoreless innings before allowing two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Bowie the lead.
With Jackson Holliday batting, Cruz was called for a balk with a runner on third base to make it a 2-1 game. Holliday then tripled to center field to score Dylan Beavers and make it a 3-1 contest. Tyler Samaniego tossed the final 1 1/3 innings for the Curve and allowed two more runs with three strikeouts.
Bowie’s Beavers (double) and Collin Burns provided two hits apiece. John Rhodes also hit a solo home run.
Altoona’s Glenn and Connor Scott each produced two hits, including a double.
Altoona continues its six-game series with the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, at 6:35 p.m. Thursday. Right-hander Carlos Tavera gets the start for Bowie with Altoona sending right-hander Aaron Shortridge to the mound.
