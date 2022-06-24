JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Mill Rats have announced local residents Chad and Jill Gontkovic and Bart and Stacy Vickroy have become part owners of the Prospect League team.
“When we established the Mill Rats in September 2021, one of our goals was for local residents to become members of the ownership team,” said Bill Davidson, co-owner of the Mill Rats. “Our vision has always been for a robust ownership group of local business and community leaders to chart the course for the organization.”
Chad and Jill (Skowron) Gontkovic are Johnstown natives and co-owners of Coal Tubin’, an outdoor recreation outfitter in Johnstown specializing in whitewater rafting, river tubing, biking adventures and adventure shuttles in the Alleghenies and Laurel Highlands region. Jill is an eco/graphic designer who brings to life the vision of an urban/outdoor recreation landscape for Johnstown.
“Jill and I are raising our four children in Johnstown and we believe so much in it’s future. When the opportunity to own part of the Mill Rats presented itself, we didn’t hesitate,” Gontkovic said.
Bart and Stacy (Pomroy) Vickroy are natives to the Johnstown area and still call the area home. Bart is a University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown alum, where he studied business management and marketing. He is currently serving as senior director and client partner for Oracle.
“With three young boys, we are thrilled to have a family friendly venue in Sargent’s Stadium (at the Point) to host the Mill Rats,” Bart Vickroy said. “We believe sowing into the local community is an important family value to pass onto our children.”
“We are hopeful that more residents of the Greater Johnstown area will join the Gontkovics and Vickroys to become part of the ownership team and provide leadership to really make the Mill Rats Johnstown’s team,” Davidson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.