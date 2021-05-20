Four Westmont Hilltop High School seniors announced their college intentions on Thursday.
The group will continue their respective athletic careers in basketball, soccer and baseball.
The daughter of James and Cheryl Carbaugh will play for coach Carl Dei Cas and major in early education.
“I chose St. Vincent because immediately when I toured there I loved the atmosphere,” Carbaugh said. “They were so welcoming. It felt like home to me.
“I really like the soccer program because it wasn’t like they were dedicated only to the athletics. It was academic.
“They had both. The girls were well-rounded team.”
Carbaugh had four goals and six assists on coach Curt Lichtenfels’ District 6 runner-up Hilltoppers girls soccer team in 2020. She tallied eight goals and 50 shots in her final two seasons.
“I made a lot of friends at Westmont,” she said. “I’ve been playing soccer for more than 12 years. I’ve learned a lot of life lessons. Our team made it to the District 6 championship game so that was very exciting.”
The son of Rich and Kelly Civis will play for Mounties coach Kevin Kime and major in business.
“It was just the winning mentality they have there. It really attracts people,” Civis said of playing for Kime, a former Bishop McCort High School and AAABA League standout. “You want to go and win. They have a winning record and they also keep it fun.”
Civis started three seasons for Hilltoppers baseball coach Paul Knupp. He was a catcher, third baseman and pitcher. He batted .360 with 21 RBIs as a senior.
“It helped me really start to see next-level play,” Civis said. “It helped me learn how to deal with adversity. It prepared you for the next level.”
The son of Derek and Heather Craft will play for coach Dylan Howard and major in civil engineering.
“What I like about the program and the campus, the teammates were friendly, the campus is small,” Craft said.
“When you run into people on campus, you will know them. The coach is really nice.
“They’re a fast-tempo team. If anyone gets a rebound and you can dribble it, they want you to dribble it,” Craft said.
“Any pure shot chance you get, they want you to take it, but if the situation calls for it, they’ll slow the game down.”
Craft scored 180 points and had 70 rebounds as a senior for Hilltoppers coach Dave Roman Jr. He averaged 19.5 points a game in the playoffs this season and finished with 331 points in 52 career games.
“Westmont (program) helped me sports wise by working with teammates, getting fundamentals down and having the IQ with other teammates making passes, trusting and relying on them,” Craft said.
The son of Roger and Lori Weeks will play for Howard and major in human development and family studies.
“When we met the coach, they had a player there talking to us from Johns- town High School,” said Weeks of former Trojans player Tre’von Williams a senior at the campus.
“He was saying how the team was a family and a brothership and that’s how they run things up there.”
Weeks scored 545 career points and had 200 assists in 72 career games for Roman and the Hilltoppers.
“The coach said they like to run the fast break and shoot a lot of 3s and guard every position, exactly how we do it at Westmont,” Weeks said.
“Coach Roman pulled me up as a freshman and had faith in me to become a good player and play at a higher level. Playing so early helped me so much through my whole career at Westmont.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
