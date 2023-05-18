Greater Johnstown High School seniors Taylor Mock, Savana Rose, Kash Baldauf, Alijah Gibson and Jorge Morales committed to their colleges of choice on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Mock and Rose will join the cheerleading team at Pitt-Johnstown. Gibson and Morales are set to compete on Pitt-Johnstown's track and field team. Baldauf is slated to compete on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania's marching band.