JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A quartet of Greater Johnstown High School seniors officially committed to continue their academic and athletic careers at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown during Thursday afternoon’s ceremony.
Taylor Mock and Savana Rose will join the cheerleading team. Alijah Gibson and Jorge Morales are set to compete on the track and field squad.
During the end of the school-year assembly, senior Kash Baldauf announced he will study music education and be a member of Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s marching band. Gibson and Mock were the recipients of the Dean Rossi Memorial Scholarship Award. Sayona Harris-Haye was recognized for winning the 135-pound title at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling junior high championships in March.
Swimmer Jadyn Oswalt and bowler Lexington Tanaka were recognized for their achievements.
The junior high hockey team went 11-3-1 and advanced to the Laurel Mountain Hockey League semifinals. Senior basketball player Nyerre Collins, named to the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Sports Writers’ Class 4A all-state third team, was given a commemorative game ball used when he surpassed 1,000 career points for the District 6 Class 4A champions.
Baseball’s Brock Kobal, softball’s Emma McAfee and track and field’s Ian Conway, Morales, Zayona Thomas and Naloni Tisinger were awarded plaques as members of the all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference teams.
Gibson is excited to begin his next journey as a member of Nick Ramirez’s track and field team at Pitt-Johnstown, where the Mountain Cats compete at the NCAA Division II level within the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
“It feels very good,” said Gibson, who was also a captain on the football and wrestling squads. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time, to sign and continue my athletic and academic careers at a university.”
Gibson will major in respiratory care.
He will compete in jumping and sprinting events on the track and field teams.
Continuing his athletic career was always his goal.
“It was something I was driven to do since I was young,” Gibson said.
Gibson is the son of Tyffany Carr.
Multiple factors led Mock to join the Pitt-Johnstown cheerleading team.
“UPJ is right in my backyard,” said Mock, also a member of the volleyball squad. “One of my family members is a UPJ alumni. That’s a big factor in my decision.”
Mock plans to major in early childhood education and then earn a master’s degree to become a reading specialist.
“I’ve followed UPJ’s cheer program for a long time,” Mock said. “I’ve known alumni from Johnstown that have moved onto UPJ cheer and they’ve just loved it. They’ve only said good things about it. I’m so excited to go there.”
Mock wasn’t always set on cheering in college, but knowing how much it has impacted her life already played a role in her decision.
“I wasn’t really set on cheering in college, but high school cheer has truly shaped me into who I am today,” Mock said.
“When I had the opportunity to do it, I knew that it was something that I definitely wanted to go out for.”
Mock is the daughter of Jeff and Diana Mock.
Just one day after he earned a silver medal at the District 6 Class 3A track and field meet in the 400-meter race, Morales committed to the Pitt-Johnstown team.
“I always wanted to go Division I or II,” Morales said. “It’s close to home, and I’m excited to continue my athletic career.”
Morales, who also competed on the soccer and wrestling teams, will major in athletic training. He clocked a time of 50.7 in the 400. He will likely run the 400 and be a part of the 1600 relay team with the Mountain Cats.
“I know other people that are going to UPJ and they’re on the track team,” Morales said. “It would be good going there and already knowing the team.”
Morales thanked his sister, Jayla Morales, for help raising him.
“Plus my sister really pushed me to do it,” Morales said. “She raised me for a long time. I want to be successful and do what she’s doing in life.”
Morales is the son of Georgia Wilson.
Rose’s familiarity with Pitt-Johnstown’s cheer coach, Kristi Clifford, helped gravitate her to the team.
“The coach used to help us with our tumbling,” Rose said.
“I’ve always had a passion for UPJ ever since then.”
Rose will major in early childhood education while at Pitt-Johnstown.
“It makes me active and determined,” Rose described how cheerleading helps her.
“Honestly, feeling pumped up (is the best part of gamedays).”
Rose is the daughter of Harvey and Samantha Washington.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
