JAMESTOWN, N.Y. – Four different Johnstown Tomahawks players scored in the third period to erase a one-goal deficit and help the visitors defeat the Jamestown Rebels 4-1 on Monday afternoon at Northwest Arena.
Mitch Lafay scored in the first period to put Jamestown (23-19-3 with 49 points) up 1-0.
The score remained the same until 3:49 into the third period. Holt Oliphant scored on the power play off feeds from Tyler DesRochers and Jake Black to knot the score at 1-all. Black and David Wilcox assisted on Sean Ramsey's tiebreaking goal with 6:49 left in the period. Black scored his 29th goal of the season on the power play. DesRochers and Ramsay provided helpers with 3:47 left.
With an assist to Ramsay, Frank Jenkins scored an empty-goal goal with 1:13 left to seal victory.
Johnstown improved to 25-14-5 with 55 points to move within one point of second-place Maryland in the NAHL Division. The Tomahawks won two out of three games from Jamestown over the weekend.
Matthew O'Donnell stopped 26 of 27 shots on goal in the victory.
Johnstown outshot Jamestown 36-27 and went 2-for-3 on the power play.
Jamestown's Nolan Suggs compiled 32 saves.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Johnstown opens up a three-game home series against Maryland. Before Friday's 7:30 p.m. contest, Dave Hanson from "Slap Shot" will make an appearance at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. Admission is $16 for a questions and answers reception to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the iconic movie filmed at the arena.
