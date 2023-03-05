Bishop McCort Catholic sent three wrestlers to the top of the podium, while Greater Johnstown’s Sayona Harris-Haye captured gold in the girls’ 135-pound bracket as Sunday’s sessions concluded the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling junior high championships at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Harris-Haye pinned Philipsburg-Osceola’s Charlotte Hunt in 86 seconds to earn the area’s only title on the girls’ side of the competition, which was her second straight PJW championship.
“It felt great to win being a state championship again for my last year of junior high,” Harris-Haye said. “It was very exciting to win in the finals. My mindset coming up to this tournament was just don’t underestimate anyone and just wrestle like they are the boys I wrestled all year. A huge thanks to the coaches that worked with me throughout the season.”
Greater Johnstown coach Will Harris noted that Harris-Haye wasn’t rattled when giving up early points thanks to being in high-pressure situations during the season.
“In her finals match, she came out and gave up an early takedown,” Harris said.
“She showed her poise with the escape takedown and fall to follow, which is a product of her wrestling with the boys all season.”
When Harris-Haye was upright, that’s where she shined brightest, accoring to Harris.
“Sayona wrested really well on her feet,” he said. “That was a huge point of emphasis for her the past couple weeks.”
North Star’s Cameryn Hayman took fifth at 185.
Bishop McCort went 3-1 in championship bouts on Sunday with Keegan Bassett (89), Melvin Miller (140) and C.J. Pensiero (157) taking gold. The Crimson Crushers’ Austin Carfley was denied the top spot at 103, falling 2-1 to Bald Eagle Area’s Tanner Guenot.
In total, Bishop McCort had six medalists on the weekend.
“They were so fired up and couldn’t wait for this weekend,” Bishop McCort coach Bill Bassett said.
“All the coaches were so extremely proud. The boys caught the momentum and started to roll. My heart breaks for Austin because he wrestled an amazing match and has been working his butt off. He is a great kid and this loss will propel him to great things.”
The weekend saw Keegan Bassett win his fourth state title, while Miller captured his third and Pensiero, his second.
Keegan Bassett decisioned Emmaus’ Emilio Albanese 5-3 in sudden victory, Miller picked up a 14-6 major decision over Eastern Lebanon’s Klint Miller, and Pensiero notched a 4-2 win over West Chester-Rustin’s A.J. Corp.
Marquez Golden (172) took third, while Bishop McCort teammate Joshua Spontak claimed fifth at 132.
It was an amazing weekend of wrestling for the wrestlers, families and Bishop McCort wrestling,” Bill Bassett said.
“The team wrestled great from top to bottom. Every kid won matches.
“Anytime you can get one state placer, it’s great for a program, but getting six is truly amazing.”
Other area finishers in the top eight of their brackets were Chestnut Ridge’s Jayden Imler, who took fourth at 147; Richland’s Grayson Mahla, who was sixth at 140, and Brady Meyers, of North Star, who took seventh at 252.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.