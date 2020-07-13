Kaden Cassidy capped an impressive senior year by earning a $500 scholarship from Pennsylvania USA Wrestling for his academic success.
Cassidy went 38-0 and captured the 138-pound title wrestling for Bedford. The George Mason commit, who was ranked as one of the top 100 recruits in the nation by MatScouts, was named to the PAUSAW’s scholastic second team for seniors after posting a 3.7 grade-point average.
Three Somerset County student-athletes were honored by PAUSAW.
Meyersdale’s Jalen Stephens, a two-time state medalist who finished fourth in the PIAA tournament this season and has committed to wrestle at Columbia University, recorded a 3.98 GPA.
North Star’s Logan Reffner was named to the second team for freshmen with a 3.9 GPA. Reffner went 19-9 before his season was cut short by injury.
Tristan Pugh, who attended Shanksville-Stonycreek but wrestled for Berlin Brothersvalley as part of a co-op, was a third-team selection for seniors after recording a 3.13 GPA. A 2019 state medalist, Pugh has committed to wrestle for Division I Appalachian State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.