SIDMAN – Four Forest Hills High School senior student-athletes made their future academic and academic plans known on Tuesday.
They will compete in baseball, basketball and track and field on the collegiate level.
Taylor Burda, York (Pa.) basketball
A familiar vibe she is accustomed to at Forest Hills helped Taylor Burda, a 5-foot-8 guard, find her new home at York College of Pennsylvania.
“I went and visited a lot of other colleges. I think that helped seal what I liked and what I don’t like,” Burda said. “It did remind me a lot of Forest Hills with the community and everything around it. Everything there was really nice. They have really nice sports facilities and everything like that.”
Burda averaged 7.9 points, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game on the 20-1 Rangers squad in 2020-21. Forest Hills compiled an 85-12 record over the past four seasons in basketball, including 46-2 over the past two campaigns. The Rangers won four consecutive District 6 crowns, recorded two undefeated regular seasons, took home the 2021 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title and advanced to the 2021 PIAA Class 3A semifinals during Burda’s career.
York College competes in the Middle Atlantic Conference, a member of NCAA Division III.
The Spartans are led by coach Betsy Witman, who directed the team to a 17-11 record in 2019-20.
“I got to visit with all the coaching staff, which was nice,” Burda said. “I didn’t just meet the head coach, I got to meet everybody. I got to meet some of the players. So now I know some of the girls on the team. It made it feel more comfortable.”
Burda, a future sport management major, has earned four letters each in softball and volleyball and three in basketball. As an outside hitter, Burda played a key role in the Rangers winning the program’s first LHAC volleyball title in 2020. She was a District 6 Class 2A second-team selection after compiling 135 service points, 131 kills, 124 digs and 41 aces. Burda collected 446 career digs and 326 kills. She was selected to play in the canceled 2020 Johnstown/Somerset all-star volleyball game.
Burda played travel basketball for Central Pa. Dynamite.
Burda is the daughter of Jim and Jennifer Burda, of Johnstown.
Madeline Cecere, Pitt-Johnstown basketball
An opportunity to compete at a nearby school and continue a family legacy at the college level was a perfect combination for Madeline Cecere, a 5-foot-8 point forward who routinely stuffed the stat sheet.
“I honestly like everything about UPJ,” Cecere said. “I found zero flaws at all. I truly think it was the perfect fit for me. Coach (Mike) Drahos is a phenomenal guy. It’s close to home. I’m getting the opportunity to play at the next level. I think all in all, I’m going to be graduating with a phenomenal degree, so I really couldn’t pass up the chance.”
Pitt-Johnstown is a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) at the NCAA Division II level. The Mountain Cats went 16-13 in 2019-20. They did not compete during the 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“UPJ has been known for being a very good basketball team,” Cecere said. “I know quite a few girls on the team. They’re great basketball players and they’ve got great personalities, so I truly think it was the best decision for me.”
Cecere is the third sibling within her family to compete at the college level. Courtney played basketball at Seton Hill and graduated this spring. Adam just completed his redshirt freshman season on the Wake Forest baseball team. Her mother Carol has led the Lady Rangers’ basketball program for the past 25 seasons.
In 2020, the Rangers advanced to the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals, but the rest of the tournament was lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cecere earned four letters in basketball and volleyball and three in track and field. The education major finished with 623 points, 568 rebounds, 248 assists and 135 steals over her four seasons in basketball.
She averaged 6.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game as a senior. Cecere also competed for Central Pa. Dynamite on the travel basketball circuit.
In volleyball, Cecere compiled 1,326 digs and 625 kills and was named to the District 6 Class 2A first team. She was selected to play in the canceled 2020 Johnstown/Somerset all-star volleyball game.
Cecere is the daughter of Ralph and Carol Cecere, of Salix.
Haley Croyle, Robert Morris track and field
Still young to the sport of track and field, Haley Croyle showed enough in her truncated career to land a Division I scholarship at Robert Morris University, a member of the Horizon League.
“I looked at RMU ever since my one role model went there. Her name is Marlee Zubek,” Croyle said of the 2013 Forest Hills graduate who also threw the javelin at Robert Morris. “I started throwing jav in 10th grade, midway through the season. I threw it really far, so I decided just to keep going.”
Robert Morris is led by coach Bryan Delsite.
“They looked like they’re really, really close,” Croyle said of the Colonials’ throwers. “They look like they’re family. They look like they work hard and they’ll be very supportive.”
Croyle is still recovering from knee and rotator cuff/labrum surgery. She is expected to be cleared before enrolling as a sports psychology major at Robert Morris this fall.
“I started playing baseball in kindergarten and played it until I was 15,” Croyle said. “They wouldn’t let me play on the baseball team here,” Croyle said.
“So I decided to do track. One meet, I decided to throw jav because I was a baseball pitcher. I ended up getting third in that meet in my first time ever throwing.”
Croyle finished seventh in the javelin at the 2019 PIAA Class 2A track and field meet and took first in the 2019 LHAC meet. In basketball, she helped the Rangers win four District 6 championships. She lettered three years in basketball and once each in soccer and track and field.
Croyle is the daughter of Jake and Shae Croyle, of South Fork.
Zach Myers, Pitt-Johnstown baseball
A sparkling 9-0 record and 0.95 ERA this spring helped seal Zach Myers’ fate as a future member of the Pitt-Johnstown baseball team.
“I looked at a couple other schools like Mount Aloysius and Mansfield,” Myers said. “They all reached out to me, they were real nice with beautiful campuses and everything, but UPJ was the perfect fit. It’s close to home, great baseball and a great atmosphere there. It made it an easy decision for me.”
Myers, a 5-foot-11 right-handed pitcher, has struck out 96 batters in 582/3 innings this season, limiting opposing hitters to a .146 average. He also has a .361 average with 22 hits, 24 RBIs, 19 runs, four doubles and nine stolen bases. He will join a program led by Todd Williams that went 16-20 in 2021.
Myers will join a pitching staff mentored by fellow Forest Hills alum Rick Roberts, who advanced to the Triple-A level with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“It’s awesome because I’ve known Rick my whole life,” Myers said. “I’ve played for him. It’s great to go play for a guy you know. We have a good relationship with each other.”
Myers, a pre-med/pre-physical therapy major, was a member of the 2017 Pony-13 World Series runner-up team with Moxham PNA. He lettered three years each in baseball, basketball and football. Myers collected 639 points and 136 assists in basketball. He threw for 2,661 yards and 18 touchdowns as a two-year starting quarterback. Myers helped the Rangers claim LHAC baseball titles in 2018 and 2021. He was a member of the 2017 District 6 championship football team.
Myers is the son of Justin and Alissa Myers, of Sidman.
