SIDMAN – Four Forest Hills High School student-athletes announced their intentions to continue their careers at the college level, two of those in track and field and two in esports.
• Julia Shima, Pitt-Johnstown track and field
Shima competes in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles events for Rangers coach Tom Hunter.
“I was honestly set on UPJ from the start,” Shima said. “My brother went there and loved it. Their track and field program is great. I think with being a part of the PSAC, the competition is great as well. I get to run with old and current teammates of mine too, which is a bonus.”
Shima lettered four times in soccer and three times in track and field. As a sophomore, Shima placed third at the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship meet and was sixth in the District 6 meet in the 100-meter hurdles. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out her junior season.
The daughter of Kim and Andy Shima, of Elton, she will major in business management.
“I was very unfortunate to have my junior season get taken away due to COVID,” Shima said. “I feel like that is one of the most important years of athletics.
“Being a Ranger means always having my teammates and coaches supporting you," she added. "We all push each other to do our best, individually and for the team.”
• Josi Wehner, St. Francis University track and field
“I looked into multiple schools and tried to keep my options open,” Wehner said. “Ultimately, my decision was based on athletics and academics. St. Francis has a great track and field program and a highly ranked physician assistant program. The combination of the two was what really set the school apart from others.”
Wehner was a state qualifier in the javelin throw and she received all-LHAC track and field recognition. She placed third in javelin at both the District 6 and LHAC meets. She was third in the discus in the LHAC event.
Wehner lettered four times in soccer, and three times apiece in track and field and softball, and once in swimming.
She is the daughter of Becky and Jim Wehner, of Summerhill.
“My high school career was definitely unusual,” Wehner said. “Unfortunately, COVID caused my entire junior track season to be canceled. This took away many opportunities for improvement.
“I only wish that we all could have witnessed what another year of competition would have done for the abundance of high school athletes.”
• Lexi Bjornberg, St. Francis University esports
“St. Francis has the best occupational therapy program I looked at,” Bjornberg said. “Plus, it’s a home away from home.
“The esports program is like one big family and super welcoming. I’m a fit because I definitely get into the zone when playing Fortnite and I’ve gotten many wins lately.”
The daughter of David and Patricia Bjornberg, of Elton, she has 22 solo wins and ranked in the top 10 127 times. She made the top 25 204 times and eliminated 497 people in 323 matches played for Rangers coach Ben Grove’s first-year squad.
• Anna Stigers, St. Francis University esports
“I love that St. Francis is the only college in western Pennsylvania to have a dedicated facility to their program,” Stigers said. “They have a true dedication to everything about the program and I feel that I can share that dedication with them.”
She is the daughter of Terry and Theresa Stigers, of Beaverdale.
“I would say my high school career was successful and highly enjoyable,” said Stigers, who plans to major in exercise physiology. “Being a Ranger to me meant that there was always a guarantee of laughter and fun in every day. The students and teammates I shared my high school experience with are the best I could have asked for.”
