HARRISBURG, Pa. – Four Altoona Curve pitchers combined to limit the Harrisburg Senators to three hits as the Curve scored a 2-0 road win.
Starter Aaron Shortridge fanned nine over five innings and allowed two hits. Grant Ford, Cameron Junker and Noe Toribio split the final four innings in relief.
Mason Martin’s fourth-inning home run gave the Curve a 1-0 lead. Martin also chased in Altoona’s second run with a single in the sixth.
