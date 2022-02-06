ALEXANDRIA, Pa. – A quartet of Conemaugh Township wrestlers won individual titles on Saturday at the Juniata Valley Invitational.
Sophomore Tristen Hawkins (120 pounds), freshman Dylan Hovanec (126), sophomore Colten Huffman (152) and junior Ryan Thomas (145) all earned gold in their respective weight classes.
Hawkins pinned Greater Johnstown's Machi Hartfield (3:13), Southern Huntingdon's Brian Fraker (35 seconds) and Juniata Valley's Lucas Dick (1:39) to reach the finals. Hawkins then earned an 11-0 major decision over Columbia Montour Vo-Tech's Jacob Heddings for gold.
Hovanec pinned Moshannon Valley's Luke Yarger (2:54) and won a 7-1 decision over Southern Huntingdon's Cole Hicks to reach the finals. Hovanec then won by fall in 54 seconds over Southern Huntingdon's Ryder Cole for first place.
Huffman pinned Juniata Valley's Vincent Hoover in 3:32 in a quarterfinal match. The sophomore won by injury default over Juniata Valley's Michael Miller to reach the finals, where he won a 6-0 decision over Moshannon Valley's Austin Shoff.
Thomas won by fall in three straight matches to win gold. Thomas pinned James Buchanan's Donald Barnhart (1:34), Moshannon Valley's Jalen Kurten (3:43) and Sugar Valley Rural Charter School's Cameron Quick (3:49) in the finals for gold.
In the 160 finals, Conemaugh Township senior Austin Blackner was pinned by Southern Huntingdon's Tommy Cohenour in 1:35. Blackner pinned Greater Johnstown's Alijah Gibson (4:19) and Clarion Area's Breckin Rex (2:51) to reach the finals.
Mason Jedrzejek (113) and Ryan Krassnoski (189) both came in third place. Krassnoski pinned Sugar Valley Rural Charter School's Colten Etters in 32 seconds for bronze.
Greater Johnstown's Marquan Tisinger took second place at 189. Tisinger lost a 6-1 decision to Moshannon Valley's Niko Smeal in the finals. Charles Yingling (285) came in fourth place. Yingling lost twice to Columbia Montour Vo-Tech's Riley Temple in the tournament. Hartfield (120) finished in fifth place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.