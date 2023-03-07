MILTON, Pa. – Four Crimson Crushers earned Northeast Regional gold medals as Bishop McCort Catholic captured Sunday’s team championship at Milton High School.
Bishop McCort racked up 104.5 points to edge Delaware Valley by 10.5 points.
Alyssa Favara (170 pounds), Lane Fordyce (118), Jordyn Fouse (130) and Raegan Snider (155) won titles.
Favara prevailed 17-2 in a technical fall in the semifinals, then pinned Central Mountain’s Kendall Wagner in 1:19 to earn gold.
Fordyce won all of her three matches by fall, including a pin in 1:14 over Wyoming Valley West’s Isabella Seip.
Fouse picked up three falls to advance to the final, where she earned a medical forfeit over Montgomery Area’s Zoe Furman.
Snider pinned her opponent in the semifinals and collected an 8-0 major decision over Bald Eagle Area’s Angie Grieb in the final.
The quartet will be competing at the Pennsylvania state championships at Central Dauphin High School this Sunday.
Central Cambria’s Jacqueline Watson finished second at 190, and Lydia Knarr took third place at 136. United’s Sierra Oleksa (100) and Chloe Stiles (112) each finished in fifth place.
Chestnut Ridge junior Patron Plummer earned her second straight Central Regional title on Sunday at Manheim Township High School.
The top seed at 136 pounds, Plummer defeated Cumberland Valley’s Mari Bruscino 4-0 in the final bout. Plummer won each of her first three matches by fall in 2:18, 2:58 and 1:23.
Chestnut Ridge’s Kalea Dey took seventh place at 136.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.