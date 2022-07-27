BOWIE, Md. – Fabricio Macias rocked a two-run home run in the second inning, but the Bowie Baysox offense combined for four home runs for the second straight game in a 12-3 win over the Altoona Curve on Wednesday.
Altoona grabbed the first runs of the ballgame with Macias’ two-run blast. Macias’ first home run with the Curve marked the 14th game in which he has picked up at least one hit in his 16 appearances with the club.
Right-hander Aaron Shortridge was charged with the loss, surrendering eight runs, seven earned, across three innings. After Altoona took the 2-0 lead, Bowie rallied for three runs in the bottom half of the inning led by a two-run homer from Shayne Fontana and a sac fly from J.D. Mundy. The Baysox knocked Shortridge from the game with a five-run fourth inning that broke the game open. Colten Cowser knocked a grand slam to make it an 8-2 advantage.
Altoona’s Matt Fraizer added an RBI single in the seventh inning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.