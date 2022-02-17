Four area grapplers enter this weekend’s District 6 Class 2A Wrestling Tournament with No. 1 seeds.
Penn Cambria sophomore Trent Hoover joins a trio of Forest Hills seniors in Jackson Arrington, Kirk Bearjar and Easton Toth as top seeds in the two-day tournament, which begins at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Altoona Area High School Fieldhouse.
“Trent has done a nice job this season,” Penn Cambria coach Todd Niebauer said. “He has lost some matches that showed him what he needs to work on to be better. I expect he will be ready to compete and be even better.”
Hoover is 25-6 this season as he headlines the 126-pound bracket. Forest Hills sophomore Hunter Forcellini (21-9) is the No. 2 seed.
The top six finishers from each weight class will advance to the Southwest Regional on March 4-5 at Peters Township High School.
Toth is the top-ranked wrestler at 138. The Clarion commit is 27-5 this season and 110-36 over his career, which includes two District 6 titles.
Arrington, a three-time District 6 champ and North Carolina State signee, sits atop the 152 bracket. The two-time PIAA champion has a 27-2 mark this campaign and a 134-8 record over his four seasons.
“The coaches and I would like to see them go out and wrestle six hard minutes,” Forest Hills coach Jake Strayer said of his top-ranked grapplers.
“One match at a time, we want them to constantly be looking to score points. Hopefully, their hand will be raised at the end.”
At 22-5 this season, Bearjar holds the top spot at 215.
“Kirk has been working hard all year,” Strayer said. “He has gained confidence throughout the season, which has really improved his wrestling. I know his goal this year is to win districts and we would like to see him accomplish his goal.”
No. 2 seeds from the area include Central Cambria’s Ethan Kubat (189) and Karter Quick (285), Forest Hills senior Dustin Flinn (160) and United sophomore Jacob Sombronski (106).
The other top seeds are Bald Eagle Area’s Coen Bainey (120), Noah Foltz (189) and Lucas Fye (113), Glendale’s Suds Dubler (172) and Zeke Dubler (160), Huntingdon’s Gunner Singleton (285), Penns Valley’s Ty Watson (145) and Tyrone’s Ashton Sipes (132) and Korry Walls (106).
Niebauer and Strayer are two of eight individuals that will be inducted into the District 6 Wrestling Hall of Fame at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“I am extremely honored to be voted in by my peers,” said Niebauer, who is in his 20th season leading the Panthers. “This is a reflection of all of the great athletes who have competed here, the great parents who have supported me and Penn Cambria administrators who have allowed me this opportunity. I am very thankful.”
Strayer went 161-7 and was a two-time PIAA champion at Forest Hills.
He then embarked on an All-American career at Penn State.
“It is a great honor and humbling,” Strayer said.
“God has blessed me with my wrestling abilities and has gotten me where I am today. I am just happy to pass some of my knowledge about this great sport onto kids that can use it to help them, not only on the mat, but in life as well.”
Other area inductees include Cambria Heights’ Mike Eckenrode and Penn Cambria’s Doug Fogel.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.