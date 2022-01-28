Four area teams have advanced to the District 6 Class 2A dual-meet tournament that begins on Tuesday with first-round and quarterfinal matches.
United (9-2) is the No. 2 seed and will host the winner of No. 7 Southern Huntingdon (11-3) and No. 10 Tyrone (8-5). The Southern Huntingdon/Tyrone match begins at 6 p.m. in Armagh.
No. 4 seed Forest Hills (11-3), the two-time defending team district champion, will entertain the winner of the 6 p.m. match between No. 5 Philipsburg-Osceola (10-6) and No. 12 Central Cambria (9-6).
Penn Cambria (12-3) earned the No. 6 seed and will meet No. 11 Glendale (12-7) in the first round at 5:30 p.m. in Huntingdon. The winner will take on No. 3 seed Huntingdon (12-5).
Bald Eagle Area (10-2) is the top seed and will meet either No. 8 Penns Valley (9-4) or No. 9 Mount Union on Tuesday.
All four quarterfinal winners will meet at the highest remaining seed on Feb. 4 or 5 to determine the district champion.
